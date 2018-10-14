App
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2018 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 3: Umesh's ten-for sets up India on the way to victory

Catch all the top moments from Day 3 of the second Test between India and West Indies being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Windies skipper Jason Holder gave his team the perfect start when he struck a double blow in just the 2nd over of the session. He first got the wicket of overnight batsman Ajinkya Rahane and then trapped Ravindra Jadeja in front of the wickets two balls later. (Image: AP)
With the second new ball in their hands Windies pacers had their tails up. Shannon Gabriel then picked up the wicket of Rishabh Pant. The southpaw was dismissed on 92 thus missing out on an opportunity to get a century. Gabriel later picked up the wicket of R Ashwin to finish with three wickets in the innings. (Image: AP)
Jason holder picked his third wicket of the morning when he castled Kuldeep Yadav. That wicket completed Holder's five wicket haul in the innings. It was the talismanic bowler's fifth five-wicket haul of his Test career.(Image: AP)
Thanks to the efforts of Holder and Gabriel with the second new ball India slipped from 308/4 to 367 all-out thus managing only a slender lead of 56 runs. (Image: AP)
Umesh Yadav left Windies in utter disarray as he picked by three wickets in the second session. The pacer bowled a dream spell and accounted for the wickets of Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase and Shane Dowrich. (Image: AP)
Umesh Yadav was supported by Ravindra Jadeja as the left arm spinner chipped in with three wickets. Jadeja scalped the wickets of Shai Hope, Sunil Ambris and Jason Holder. (Image: AP)
R Ashwin played his part as well as he sent back Kieran Powell and Jomel Warrican. (Image: AP)
Yadav picked the last wicket of Windies innings as he clean bowled Shannon Gabriel. It was pacer's fourth wicket in the innings and 10th wicket of the match. As Yadav completed his 10 wickets for the match he became only the third Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev and Javagal Srinath to claim a ten-wicket haul in a home Test. (Image: AP)
Thanks to the bowling unit Windies were skittled out on 127, with India needing 72 runs to win. (Image: AP)
First Published on Oct 14, 2018 04:42 pm

tags #cricket #India #Slideshow #West Indies

