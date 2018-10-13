App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2018 06:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 2: Pant and Rahane put India in command

Catch all the top moments from Day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Early on Day 2 Umesh Yadav castled overnight batsman Devendra Bishoo. Roston Chase, then went on to complete his century. It was his fourth Test hundred and second against India. (Image: AP)
1/10

Early on Day 2 Umesh Yadav castled overnight batsman Devendra Bishoo. Roston Chase, then went on to complete his century. It was his fourth Test hundred and second against India. (Image: AP)
Umesh Yadav then took the wickets of Chase and Shannon Gabriel in successive deliveries to wrap up the Windies innings on 311. Yadav thus ended up with the figures of 6/88 which is his best performance in Test Cricket. (Image: AP)
2/10

Umesh Yadav then took the wickets of Chase and Shannon Gabriel in successive deliveries to wrap up the Windies innings on 311. Yadav thus ended up with the figures of 6/88 which is his best performance in Test Cricket. (Image: AP)
The Windies lost their keeper Shane Dowrich in the 3rd over of the Indian innings when Shannon Gabriel’s delivery bounced awkwardly and hit him on the knee. Dowrich looked in much pain as he was carried off the field with Jahmar Hamilton the substitute replacing him behind the stumps. (Image: AP)
3/10

The Windies lost their keeper Shane Dowrich in the 3rd over of the Indian innings when Shannon Gabriel’s delivery bounced awkwardly and hit him on the knee. Dowrich looked in much pain as he was carried off the field with Jahmar Hamilton the substitute replacing him behind the stumps. (Image: AP)
Prithvi Shaw looked in imperious form as he blasted a fifty before Lunch. His attacking stroke play gave India a solid start. India's other opener K L Rahul though looked pale and was dismissed on 4 by Jason Holder. At Lunch India looked comfortable at 80/1. (Image:AP)
4/10

Prithvi Shaw looked in imperious form as he blasted a fifty before Lunch. His attacking stroke play gave India a solid start. India's other opener K L Rahul though looked pale and was dismissed on 4 by Jason Holder. At Lunch India looked comfortable at 80/1. (Image:AP)
Shortly after Lunch, Windies spinner Jomel Warrican gave his team a major relief as he sent back the dangerous looking Shaw on 70. Shaw mistimed his drive to give Shimron Hetmyer an easy catch. (Image: AP)
5/10

Shortly after Lunch, Windies spinner Jomel Warrican gave his team a major relief as he sent back the dangerous looking Shaw on 70. Shaw mistimed his drive to give Shimron Hetmyer an easy catch. (Image: AP)
Shannon Gabriel sent Cheteshwar Pujara back in the very next over. The right-hand batsman played a lose shot on an away going delivery to give the wicket-keeper an easy catch. (Image: AP)
6/10

Shannon Gabriel sent Cheteshwar Pujara back in the very next over. The right-hand batsman played a lose shot on an away going delivery to give the wicket-keeper an easy catch. (Image: AP)
Windies captain Holder then got the wicket of his opposite number, Virat Kohli when he trapped the batsman in front of the wickets. With India at that stage still 149 runs short of Windies first innings total the wicket felt like a big blow. (Image: AP)
7/10

Windies captain Holder then got the wicket of his opposite number, Virat Kohli when he trapped the batsman in front of the wickets. With India at that stage still 149 runs short of Windies first innings total the wicket felt like a big blow. (Image: AP)
Ajinkya Rahane battled his poor form to complete his 15th Test fifty. (Image: AP)
8/10

Ajinkya Rahane battled his poor form to complete his 15th Test fifty. (Image: AP)
Rishabh Pant continued his fine form with the bat as he too completed his fifty. It was southpaw's second fifty of the series. (Image: AP)
9/10

Rishabh Pant continued his fine form with the bat as he too completed his fifty. It was southpaw's second fifty of the series. (Image: AP)
Pant and Rahane constructed a huge 146-run partnership and remained unbeaten till Stumps on Day 2. Thanks to the partnership India finished the day on 308/4, just three runs shy of Windies first Innings total. (Image: AP)
10/10

Pant and Rahane constructed a huge 146-run partnership and remained unbeaten till Stumps on Day 2. Thanks to the partnership India finished the day on 308/4, just three runs shy of Windies first Innings total. (Image: AP)
First Published on Oct 13, 2018 06:05 pm

tags #cricket #India #Slideshow #West Indies

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.