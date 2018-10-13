In pics | India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 2: Pant and Rahane put India in command

Catch all the top moments from Day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Early on Day 2 Umesh Yadav castled overnight batsman Devendra Bishoo. Roston Chase, then went on to complete his century. It was his fourth Test hundred and second against India. (Image: AP) 2/10 Umesh Yadav then took the wickets of Chase and Shannon Gabriel in successive deliveries to wrap up the Windies innings on 311. Yadav thus ended up with the figures of 6/88 which is his best performance in Test Cricket. (Image: AP) 3/10 The Windies lost their keeper Shane Dowrich in the 3rd over of the Indian innings when Shannon Gabriel’s delivery bounced awkwardly and hit him on the knee. Dowrich looked in much pain as he was carried off the field with Jahmar Hamilton the substitute replacing him behind the stumps. (Image: AP) 4/10 Prithvi Shaw looked in imperious form as he blasted a fifty before Lunch. His attacking stroke play gave India a solid start. India's other opener K L Rahul though looked pale and was dismissed on 4 by Jason Holder. At Lunch India looked comfortable at 80/1. (Image:AP) 5/10 Shortly after Lunch, Windies spinner Jomel Warrican gave his team a major relief as he sent back the dangerous looking Shaw on 70. Shaw mistimed his drive to give Shimron Hetmyer an easy catch. (Image: AP) 6/10 Shannon Gabriel sent Cheteshwar Pujara back in the very next over. The right-hand batsman played a lose shot on an away going delivery to give the wicket-keeper an easy catch. (Image: AP) 7/10 Windies captain Holder then got the wicket of his opposite number, Virat Kohli when he trapped the batsman in front of the wickets. With India at that stage still 149 runs short of Windies first innings total the wicket felt like a big blow. (Image: AP) 8/10 Ajinkya Rahane battled his poor form to complete his 15th Test fifty. (Image: AP) 9/10 Rishabh Pant continued his fine form with the bat as he too completed his fifty. It was southpaw's second fifty of the series. (Image: AP) 10/10 Pant and Rahane constructed a huge 146-run partnership and remained unbeaten till Stumps on Day 2. Thanks to the partnership India finished the day on 308/4, just three runs shy of Windies first Innings total. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 13, 2018 06:05 pm