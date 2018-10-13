In pics | India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 2: Bowlers keep Windies in hunt after Prithvi's quick fire fifty

Catch all the top moments from Day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Early on Day 2 Umesh Yadav castled overnight batsman Devendra Bishoo. Roston Chase, then went on to complete his century. It was his fourth Test hundred and second against India. (Image: AP) 2/6 Umesh Yadav then took the wickets of Chase and Shannon Gabriel in successive deliveries to wrap up the Windies innings on 311. Yadav thus ended up with the figures of 6/88 which his best performance in Test matches.(Image: AP) 3/6 The Windies lost their keeper Shane Dowrich in the 3rd over of the Indian innings when Shannon Gabriel’s delivery bounced awkwardly and hit him on the knee. Dowrich looked in much pain as he was carried off the field with Jahmar Hamilton the substitute replacing him behind the stumps. (Image: AP) 4/6 Prithvi Shaw looked in imperious form as he blasted a fifty before Lunch. His attacking stroke play gave India a solid start. India's other opener K L Rahul though looked pale and was dismissed on 4 by Jason Holder. At Lunch India looked comfortable at 80/1. (Image:AP) 5/6 Shortly after Lunch, Windies spinner Jomel Warrican gave his team a major relief as he sent back dangerous looking Shaw on 70. Shaw mistimed his drive to give Shimron Hetmyer an easy catch. (Image: AP) 6/6 Shanon Gabriel soon sent Cheteshwar Pujara back. The right-hand batsman played a lose shot on an away going delivery to give a wicket-keeper an easy catch. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 13, 2018 02:00 pm