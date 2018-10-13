App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2018 02:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 2: Bowlers keep Windies in hunt after Prithvi's quick fire fifty

Catch all the top moments from Day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Early on Day 2 Umesh Yadav castled overnight batsman Devendra Bishoo. Roston Chase, then went on to complete his century. It was his fourth Test hundred and second against India. (Image: AP)
1/6

Early on Day 2 Umesh Yadav castled overnight batsman Devendra Bishoo. Roston Chase, then went on to complete his century. It was his fourth Test hundred and second against India. (Image: AP)
Umesh Yadav then took the wickets of Chase and Shannon Gabriel in successive deliveries to wrap up the Windies innings on 311. Yadav thus ended up with the figures of 6/88 which his best performance in Test matches.(Image: AP)
2/6

Umesh Yadav then took the wickets of Chase and Shannon Gabriel in successive deliveries to wrap up the Windies innings on 311. Yadav thus ended up with the figures of 6/88 which his best performance in Test matches.(Image: AP)
The Windies lost their keeper Shane Dowrich in the 3rd over of the Indian innings when Shannon Gabriel’s delivery bounced awkwardly and hit him on the knee. Dowrich looked in much pain as he was carried off the field with Jahmar Hamilton the substitute replacing him behind the stumps. (Image: AP)
3/6

The Windies lost their keeper Shane Dowrich in the 3rd over of the Indian innings when Shannon Gabriel’s delivery bounced awkwardly and hit him on the knee. Dowrich looked in much pain as he was carried off the field with Jahmar Hamilton the substitute replacing him behind the stumps. (Image: AP)
Prithvi Shaw looked in imperious form as he blasted a fifty before Lunch. His attacking stroke play gave India a solid start. India's other opener K L Rahul though looked pale and was dismissed on 4 by Jason Holder. At Lunch India looked comfortable at 80/1. (Image:AP)
4/6

Prithvi Shaw looked in imperious form as he blasted a fifty before Lunch. His attacking stroke play gave India a solid start. India's other opener K L Rahul though looked pale and was dismissed on 4 by Jason Holder. At Lunch India looked comfortable at 80/1. (Image:AP)
Shortly after Lunch, Windies spinner Jomel Warrican gave his team a major relief as he sent back dangerous looking Shaw on 70. Shaw mistimed his drive to give Shimron Hetmyer an easy catch. (Image: AP)
5/6

Shortly after Lunch, Windies spinner Jomel Warrican gave his team a major relief as he sent back dangerous looking Shaw on 70. Shaw mistimed his drive to give Shimron Hetmyer an easy catch. (Image: AP)
Shanon Gabriel soon sent Cheteshwar Pujara back. The right-hand batsman played a lose shot on an away going delivery to give a wicket-keeper an easy catch. (Image: AP)
6/6

Shanon Gabriel soon sent Cheteshwar Pujara back. The right-hand batsman played a lose shot on an away going delivery to give a wicket-keeper an easy catch. (Image: AP)
First Published on Oct 13, 2018 02:00 pm

tags #cricket #India #Slideshow #West Indies

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.