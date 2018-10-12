In pics | India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 1: Shardul Thakur walks off injured on debut

Catch all the top moments from Day 1 of the second Test between India and West Indies being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 India made one change to the squad from the 1st Test as Shardul Thakur was handed his debut. Thakur was replacing Mohammed Shami and became the 294th player to represent India. Windies made two changes with skipper Jason Holder and Jomel Warrican coming in for Keemo Paul and Sherman Lewis. Windies won the toss and chose to bat. (Image: AP) 2/5 Shardul Thakur was forced to leave the field injured after bowling just 10 deliveries. Ravichandran Ashwin was then introduced into the attack and gave India the breakthrough in the 12th over. Ashwin sent down a tossed up delivery luring Powell into a shot which went straight to Ravindra Jadeja at cover. (Image: AP) 3/5 Kuldeep Yadav got the next wicket when he trapped Kraigg Brathwaite in the 23rd over. Brathwaite decided to go for the review but it proved futile as the Windies ended up losing their opener as well their review. (Image: AP) 4/5 An Indian fan tries to hug Virat Kohli during the first session. Fan invasion disrupted the play for a while. (Image: AP) 5/5 Yadav then picked up the wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and Sunil Ambris on the either side of Lunch to reduce Windies to 113/5.(Image: AP) First Published on Oct 12, 2018 11:40 am