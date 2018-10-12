In pics | India vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 1: Roston Chase triggers Windies comeback

Catch all the top moments from Day 1 of the second Test between India and West Indies being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 India made one change to the squad from the 1st Test as Shardul Thakur was handed his debut. Thakur who was replacing Mohammed Shami became the 294th player to represent India. Windies made two changes with skipper Jason Holder and Jomel Warrican coming in for Keemo Paul and Sherman Lewis. Windies won the toss and chose to bat. (Image: AP) 2/10 Shardul Thakur was forced to leave the field injured after bowling just 10 deliveries. Ravichandran Ashwin was then introduced into the attack and gave India the breakthrough in the 12th over. Ashwin sent down a tossed up delivery luring Powell into a shot which went straight to Ravindra Jadeja at cover. (Image: AP) 3/10 Kuldeep Yadav got the next wicket when he trapped Kraigg Brathwaite in the 23rd over. Brathwaite decided to go for the review but it proved futile as the Windies ended up losing their opener as well their review. (Image: AP) 4/10 An Indian fan tries to hug Virat Kohli during the first session. The fan invasion disrupted the play for a while during the first session. (Image: AP) 5/10 Yadav then picked up the wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and Sunil Ambris on either side of Lunch to reduce Windies to 113/5.(Image: AP) 6/10 Shane Dowrich and Roston Chase stitched together the first Windies partnership in the innings which went past 100 deliveries. Together the batmen put on 69 runs from 124 deliveries for the sixth wicket. (Image: AP) 7/10 Pacer Umesh Yadav picked up Windies sixth wicket when he got Shane Dowrich lbw. (Image: AP) 8/10 Windies batsman Roston Chase continued his fine form as he completed his second half-century of the series in as many matches. This was the batsman's seventh half-century in Test cricket. (Image: AP) 9/10 Chase got good support from Windies skipper Jason Holder as the returning Windies captain hit half-century too. It was all-rounder's eighth Test fifty. (Image: AP) 10/10 The rearguard action from Chase and Holder frustrated India as the duo engineered a 104-run stand. Umesh Yadav eventually broke the partnership when he dismissed Holder in the 90th over. The Windies finished with 295/7 on the board after 95 overs.(Image: AP) First Published on Oct 12, 2018 06:20 pm