In pics | India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 3: India thrash Windies by an innings and 272 runs; Shaw bags MoM

Catch all the top moments from Day 3 of the first Test between India and West Indies being played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

1/9 West Indies began Day 3 with positive intent as overnight batsmen Keemo Paul and Roston Chase scored some quick runs in the first few overs. Chase completed his 6th Test fifty by scoring a boundary off a Kuldeep Yadav delivery. (Image: AP)

2/9 Umesh Yadav got India's first breakthrough of the morning when he got Keemo Paul caught by Cheteshwar Pujara at short mid-wicket with a short ball. At the fall of Paul's wicket West Indies'score read 147/7. (Image: AP)

3/9 Ravichandran Ashwin then cleaned up the Windies tail with a devastating spell. He castled both Roston Chase and Sherman Lewis in his 2nd over of the day. The Windies innings folded when Ashwin got Shannon Gabriel stumped in the 48th over. Windies managed just 181 runs in their 1st innings as India enforced the follow-on. (Image: AP)

4/9 Ashwin continued to torment the Windies in the 2nd innings as he got Kraigg Brathwaite dismissed in the 8th over. Brathwaite was tempted by a flighted delivery but only ended up sending it straight towards young Prithvi Shaw at forward short leg who made no mistake taking the catch. (Image: AP)

5/9 Tumbling wickets at the other end did not affect Kieran Powell as he completed his half-century. It was the batsman's sixth Test fifty. Powell resisted the Indian bowling for some time before Virat Kohli introduced Kuldeep Yadav into the attack. (Image: AP)

6/9 Kuldeep Yadav bowled a dream spell as he completed his maiden 5-for in Test cricket. Yadav accounted for the wickets of Keiran Powell, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetymer and Shai Hope. (Image: AP)

7/9 Ravindra Jadeja took two of the last three wickets of Windies' second innings as India thrashed Windies by an innings and 272 runs. (Image: AP)

8/9 Indian captain Virat Kohli was all smiles after the win as the victory goes down in record books as India's biggest Test win.(Image: AP)

9/9 For scoring a stunning century on debut 18-year old Prithvi Shaw was adjudged the Man of the Match. (Image: AP)

First Published on Oct 6, 2018 03:47 pm