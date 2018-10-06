App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2018 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 3: India thrash Windies by an innings and 272 runs; Shaw bags MoM

Catch all the top moments from Day 3 of the first Test between India and West Indies being played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
West Indies began Day 3 with positive intent as overnight batsmen Keemo Paul and Roston Chase scored some quick runs in the first few overs. Chase completed his 6th Test fifty by scoring a boundary off a Kuldeep Yadav delivery. (Image: AP)
1/9

West Indies began Day 3 with positive intent as overnight batsmen Keemo Paul and Roston Chase scored some quick runs in the first few overs. Chase completed his 6th Test fifty by scoring a boundary off a Kuldeep Yadav delivery. (Image: AP)
Umesh Yadav got India's first breakthrough of the morning when he got Keemo Paul caught by Cheteshwar Pujara at short mid-wicket with a short ball. At the fall of Paul's wicket West Indies'score read 147/7. (Image: AP)
2/9

Umesh Yadav got India's first breakthrough of the morning when he got Keemo Paul caught by Cheteshwar Pujara at short mid-wicket with a short ball. At the fall of Paul's wicket West Indies'score read 147/7. (Image: AP)
Ravichandran Ashwin then cleaned up the Windies tail with a devastating spell. He castled both Roston Chase and Sherman Lewis in his 2nd over of the day. The Windies innings folded when Ashwin got Shannon Gabriel stumped in the 48th over. Windies managed just 181 runs in their 1st innings as India enforced the follow-on. (Image: AP)
3/9

Ravichandran Ashwin then cleaned up the Windies tail with a devastating spell. He castled both Roston Chase and Sherman Lewis in his 2nd over of the day. The Windies innings folded when Ashwin got Shannon Gabriel stumped in the 48th over. Windies managed just 181 runs in their 1st innings as India enforced the follow-on. (Image: AP)
Ashwin continued to torment the Windies in the 2nd innings as he got Kraigg Brathwaite dismissed in the 8th over. Brathwaite was tempted by a flighted delivery but only ended up sending it straight towards young Prithvi Shaw at forward short leg who made no mistake taking the catch. (Image: AP)
4/9

Ashwin continued to torment the Windies in the 2nd innings as he got Kraigg Brathwaite dismissed in the 8th over. Brathwaite was tempted by a flighted delivery but only ended up sending it straight towards young Prithvi Shaw at forward short leg who made no mistake taking the catch. (Image: AP)
Tumbling wickets at the other end did not affect Kieran Powell as he completed his half-century. It was the batsman's sixth Test fifty. Powell resisted the Indian bowling for some time before Virat Kohli introduced Kuldeep Yadav into the attack. (Image: AP)
5/9

Tumbling wickets at the other end did not affect Kieran Powell as he completed his half-century. It was the batsman's sixth Test fifty. Powell resisted the Indian bowling for some time before Virat Kohli introduced Kuldeep Yadav into the attack. (Image: AP)
Kuldeep Yadav bowled a dream spell as he completed his maiden 5-for in Test cricket. Yadav accounted for the wickets of Keiran Powell, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetymer and Shai Hope. (Image: AP)
6/9

Kuldeep Yadav bowled a dream spell as he completed his maiden 5-for in Test cricket. Yadav accounted for the wickets of Keiran Powell, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetymer and Shai Hope. (Image: AP)
Ravindra Jadeja took two of the last three wickets of Windies' second innings as India thrashed Windies by an innings and 272 runs. (Image: AP)
7/9

Ravindra Jadeja took two of the last three wickets of Windies' second innings as India thrashed Windies by an innings and 272 runs. (Image: AP)
Indian captain Virat Kohli was all smiles after the win as the victory goes down in record books as India's biggest Test win.(Image: AP)
8/9

Indian captain Virat Kohli was all smiles after the win as the victory goes down in record books as India's biggest Test win.(Image: AP)
For scoring a stunning century on debut 18-year old Prithvi Shaw was adjudged the Man of the Match. (Image: AP)
9/9

For scoring a stunning century on debut 18-year old Prithvi Shaw was adjudged the Man of the Match. (Image: AP)

First Published on Oct 6, 2018 03:47 pm

tags #cricket #India #Slideshow #West Indies

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.