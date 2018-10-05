In pics | India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2: Kohli surpasses Tendulkar as fastest Indian to score 24 centuries

Catch all the top moments from Day 2 of the first Test between India and West Indies being played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant carried on where they left off after day 1 as they continued to frustrate the bowlers with their strokeplay. Pant was the more aggressive of the two as Kohli calmly notched up the singles. (Image: AP) 2/5 Rishabh Pant completed his maiden Test fifty in style as he whipped Keemo Paul for a six over midwicket in the 101st over. Pant took just 60 balls to complete his half-century, his aggressive batting helped India reach 417/4 after 101 overs. (Image: AP) 3/5 Virat Kohli then brought up his 24th Test century with a boundary in the 107th over. He became the fastest Indian, taking just 123 innings, to complete 24 Test centuries surpassing Sachin Tendulkar (125 innings). Kohli is second fastest to complete 24 Test centuries behind only Don Bradman. (Image: AP) 4/5 Rishabh Pant was looking good for second consecutive Test century until he mistimed a delivery from leg spinner Devendra Bishoo to Keemo Paul. The southpaw scored 92 off just 84 balls. (Image: twitter.com/ICC) 5/5 West Indies bowler Sherman Lewis, playing his first Test, took the wicket of Kohli soon after Lunch. India captain was dismissed on a score of 139. After Pujara, Kohli became Lewis' second scalp in the innings. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 5, 2018 12:59 pm