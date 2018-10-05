In pics | India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2: Kohli and Jadeja centuries give India the upper hand

Ravichandran Ashwin then piled more misery on the West Indies as he castled Shai Hope in the 10th over with a delivery that beat the outside edge to knock the off stump. Shimron Hetmyer was next to return to the dug out after a horrible mix-up with Sunil Ambris resulted in him being run-out in the 12th over. At this stage West Indies were reduced to 32/4.(Image: AP)