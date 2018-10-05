In pics | India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2: Kohli and Jadeja centuries give India the upper hand

Catch all the top moments from Day 2 of the first Test between India and West Indies being played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant carried on where they left off after day 1 as they continued to frustrate the bowlers with their strokeplay. Pant was the more aggressive of the two as Kohli calmly notched up the singles. (Image: AP) 2/10 Rishabh Pant completed his maiden Test fifty in style when he whipped Keemo Paul for a six over midwicket in the 101st over. Pant took just 60 balls to complete his half-century, his aggressive batting helped India reach 417/4 after 101 overs. (Image: AP) 3/10 Virat Kohli then brought up his 24th Test century with a boundary in the 107th over. He became the fastest Indian, taking just 123 innings, to complete 24 Test centuries surpassing Sachin Tendulkar (125 innings). Kohli is the second fastest overall, to reach the landmark behind only Don Bradman. (Image: AP) 4/10 Rishabh Pant was looking good for a second consecutive Test century until he mistimed a delivery from leg spinner Devendra Bishoo to Keemo Paul. The southpaw scored 92 off just 84 balls. (Image: twitter.com/ICC) 5/10 West Indies bowler Sherman Lewis, playing his first Test, took the wicket of Kohli soon after Lunch. The Indian captain was dismissed on a score of 139. After Pujara, Kohli became Lewis' second scalp in the innings. (Image: AP) 6/10 Devendra Bishoo then scalped the wickets of R. Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav to take his wicket tally in the innings to four. At fall of Yadav's wicket India's score read 571/8. (Image: AP) 7/10 Ravindra Jadeja became the third batsmen after Prithvi Shaw and Virat Kohli to post hundred in the innings. Soon after Jadeja completed his century, Virat Kohli declared the Indian innings. Thanks to the efforts of the batsmen India was able to post a mammoth score of 649/9 in the first innings. (Image: AP) 8/10 Mohammed Shami gave India the perfect start when he reduced West Indies to 7/2 after just 5 overs. He first castled Kraigg Brathwaite in the 3rd over with a back of a length delivery that sneaked between bat and pad to send the off stump cartwheeling. Shami then trapped Kieran Powell LBW in his very next over. (Image: AP) 9/10 Ravichandran Ashwin then piled more misery on the West Indies as he castled Shai Hope in the 10th over with a delivery that beat the outside edge to knock the off stump. Shimron Hetmyer was next to return to the dug out after a horrible mix-up with Sunil Ambris resulted in him being run-out in the 12th over. At this stage West Indies were reduced to 32/4.(Image: AP) 10/10 Ravindra Jadeja then weaved his magic with the ball this time as he dismissed Sunil Ambris with his very first delivery. Ambris got a thick outside edge which sent the ball straight down the throat of Ajinkya Rahane at first slip. Kuldeep Yadav the picked up the sixth Windies wicket when he castled Shane Dowrich in the 26th over. Windies ended the day with 94/6 on the board after 29 overs. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 5, 2018 05:45 pm