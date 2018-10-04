In pics | India vs West Indies 1st Test - Day 1: Shaw's debut century puts India in command

Catch all the top moments from Day 1 of the first Test between India and West Indies being played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 Before the start of the first Test against West Indies, Captain Virat Kohli handed youngster Prithvi Shaw his maiden Test cap, making him the 293rd player to represent India in whites. Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. Shaw and K L Rahul opened the batting for India. (Image: AP) 2/8 In the opposition camp, Sherman Lewis made his Test debut. West Indies bowling legend Ian Bishop handed Lewis his first Test cap. (Image: twitter.com/ICC) 3/8 West Indies got off to a great start as fast bowler Shannon Gabriel trapped Rahul in front of the wickets in the first over of the match. Rahul went for the review but it proved futile, giving India a double whammy of losing a player and a review in the first over of the match. (Image: AP) 4/8 Shaw showed no signs of early nerves in his first Test outing as he raced his way to a maiden 50 in just 56 balls. The right handed batsman was aggressive in his intent right from the word go. (Image: AP) 5/8 Cheteshwar Pujara started slowly but picked up the pace once he got comfortable at the crease. He was next to complete his fifty coming from 67 deliveries. Pujara and Shaw took India to a healthy 133/1 at Lunch. (Image: AP) 6/8 Prithvi Shaw completed his maiden Test century on debut from just 100 deliveries. He became the second youngest Indian to score a Test hundred after Sachin Tendulkar. It was also the third fastest Test hundred on debut. (Image: AP) 7/8 Sherman Lewis got his first scalp in Test cricket when he got Cheteshwar Pujara caught behind by wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich. Pujara missed out on a century on his home ground as the batsman was dismissed on 86. (Image: AP) 8/8 Leg spinner Devendra Bishoo then got the vital wicket of Prithvi Shaw minutes before Tea was called on Day 1. Shaw played a tired shot and the ball went straight back to the bowler who made no mistake in completing an easy catch. Shaw walked back to the pavilion making 134 off 154 balls. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 4, 2018 03:58 pm