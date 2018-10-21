In pics | India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Hetmyer's century helps Windies set target of 323

Catch all the top moments from 1st ODI between India and West Indies being played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Virat Kohli returned to captain the Indian team in the first ODI against Windies played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. After performing in Tests wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant debuted for India in ODIs in the match. (Image: AP) 2/7 Rebuilding their squad for the next year's ICC Cricket World Cup. Windies too gave two players their maiden ODI caps. Fast bowler Oshane Thomas and batsman Chandrapaul Hemraj debuted for Windies. (Image:AP) 3/7 Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pacer Mohammed Shami gave the team a good start when he clean bowled debutant Chandrapaul Hemraj for 9 in just the fifth over of the match. (Image: AP) 4/7 Kieran Powell and Shai Hope stitched together a 65-run partnership for the 2nd wicket before Khaleel Ahmad provided India with the breakthrough in the 15th over when he dismissed Powell who had just completed his half-century. Chahal then trapped Marlon Samuels lbw in the very next over sending him back for a duck on his 200th ODI for the West Indies. (Image: AP) 5/7 India looked in a strong position when Shami bounced out Hope in the 22nd over. However, Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell then stitched together a vital 74-run partnership to steady the innings. The partnership ended when Ravindra Jadeja castled Powell in the 31st over to reduce the Windies to 188/5. (Image: AP) 6/7 Shimron Hetmyer was brilliant with the bat as he stitched together a 60-run partnership with skipper Jason Holder. He brought up his 3rd ODI Century off just 74 deliveries in the 38th over but was dismissed by Jadeja in the very next over when he holed out to Pant in the deep. (Image: AP) 7/7 Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two more wickets when he trapped Ashley Nurse in the 40th over before castling Jason Holder in the 44th over. Chahal was India’s best bowler, ending with figures of 10-0-41-3. An unbeaten 44-run partnership between Kemar Roach and Devendra Bishoo for the 9th wicket helped the Windies post a challenging target of 323 for India. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 21, 2018 05:31 pm