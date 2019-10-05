In Pics | India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 4: Rohit's record-breaking hundred puts IND in command

Catch all the top moments from Day 4 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 South Africa resumed their innings at 385/8 on Day 4 of the 1st Test against India at Visakhapatnam, with debutant Senuran Muthusamy 12 (60) and Keshav Maharaj 3 (14) at the crease. The duo added 11 runs before Ravichandran Ashwin struck picking up his 6th wicket of the innings. Ashwin got Maharaj caught by Mayank Agarwal at long-on. (Image: AP) 2/6 Kagiso Rabada walked out to bat at no. 11 and provided some stiff resistance to the Indian bowling attack. Together with Muthusamy the last-wicket pair added 35 runs before Ashwin trapped Rabada LBW in the 132nd over to claim his 7th wicket. Rabada finished with 15 off 17 balls with South Africa 431/10 just 71 runs behind India’s 1st innings total. (Image: AP) 3/6 India started the second innings with a lead of 71 runs. But, India's double-centurion in first Innings, Mayank Agarwal failed as he got out after making just 7 edging a delivery from Maharaj to Faf du Plessis at first slip. India went in Lunch on Day 4 at 35/1 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma in the middle. (Image: AP) 4/6 Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara were slow in getting runs first few over after Lunch but then the two batsmen upped the ante and completed their respective fifties. The two batsmen took India to 175/1 at Tea, with the lead swelling to 246 runs. (Image: AP) 5/6 Philander struck soon after Tea trapping Pujara plumb in front of the wickets in the 51st over. Pujara returned with 81 from 148 balls but his innings helped take India to 190/2. Ravindra Jadeja walked out early to replace Pujara in a bid to further up the scoring rate. (Image: AP) 6/6 Rohit continued his scintillating form at the crease and completed his second century of the match in the 53rd over. In the process he became the first batsman ever to score two hundreds on debut as a Test opener. He also set another record going past Kepler Wessels’ 208 which was the previous best run tally by any batsman in his maiden Test as opener. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 5, 2019 03:40 pm