In Pics | India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 4: Ashwin's 7 wickets wraps SA innings on 431; IND 35/1 at Lunch

India started the second innings with a lead of 71 runs. But, India's double-centurion in first Innings, Mayank Agarwal failed as he got out after making just 7 edging a delivery from Maharaj to Faf du Plessis at first slip. India went in Lunch on Day 4 at 35/1 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma in the middle. (Image: AP)