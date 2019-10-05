In Pics | India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 4: Ashwin's 7 wickets wraps SA innings on 431; IND 35/1 at Lunch

Catch all the top moments from Day 4 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/3 South Africa resumed their innings at 385/8 on Day 4 of the 1st Test against India at Visakhapatnam, with debutant Senuran Muthusamy 12 (60) and Keshav Maharaj 3 (14) at the crease. The duo added 11 runs before Ravichandran Ashwin struck picking up his 6th wicket of the innings. Ashwin got Maharaj caught by Mayank Agarwal at long-on. (Image: AP) 2/3 Kagiso Rabada walked out to bat at no. 11 and provided some stiff resistance to the Indian bowling attack. Together with Muthusamy the last-wicket pair added 35 runs before Ashwin trapped Rabada LBW in the 132nd over to claim his 7th wicket. Rabada finished with 15 off 17 balls with South Africa 431/10 just 71 runs behind India’s 1st innings total. (Image: AP) 3/3 India started the second innings with a lead of 71 runs. But, India's double-centurion in first Innings, Mayank Agarwal failed as he got out after making just 7 edging a delivery from Maharaj to Faf du Plessis at first slip. India went in Lunch on Day 4 at 35/1 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma in the middle. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 5, 2019 11:47 am