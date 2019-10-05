App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2019 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 4: Ashwin's 7 wickets wraps SA innings on 431; IND 35/1 at Lunch

Catch all the top moments from Day 4 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
South Africa resumed their innings at 385/8 on Day 4 of the 1st Test against India at Visakhapatnam, with debutant Senuran Muthusamy 12 (60) and Keshav Maharaj 3 (14) at the crease. The duo added 11 runs before Ravichandran Ashwin struck picking up his 6th wicket of the innings. Ashwin got Maharaj caught by Mayank Agarwal at long-on. (Image: AP)
1/3

South Africa resumed their innings at 385/8 on Day 4 of the 1st Test against India at Visakhapatnam, with debutant Senuran Muthusamy 12 (60) and Keshav Maharaj 3 (14) at the crease. The duo added 11 runs before Ravichandran Ashwin struck picking up his 6th wicket of the innings. Ashwin got Maharaj caught by Mayank Agarwal at long-on. (Image: AP)

Kagiso Rabada walked out to bat at no. 11 and provided some stiff resistance to the Indian bowling attack. Together with Muthusamy the last-wicket pair added 35 runs before Ashwin trapped Rabada LBW in the 132nd over to claim his 7th wicket. Rabada finished with 15 off 17 balls with South Africa 431/10 just 71 runs behind India’s 1st innings total. (Image: AP)
2/3

Kagiso Rabada walked out to bat at no. 11 and provided some stiff resistance to the Indian bowling attack. Together with Muthusamy the last-wicket pair added 35 runs before Ashwin trapped Rabada LBW in the 132nd over to claim his 7th wicket. Rabada finished with 15 off 17 balls with South Africa 431/10 just 71 runs behind India’s 1st innings total. (Image: AP)

India started the second innings with a lead of 71 runs. But, India's double-centurion in first Innings, Mayank Agarwal failed as he got out after making just 7 edging a delivery from Maharaj to Faf du Plessis at first slip. India went in Lunch on Day 4 at 35/1 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma in the middle. (Image: AP)
3/3

India started the second innings with a lead of 71 runs. But, India's double-centurion in first Innings, Mayank Agarwal failed as he got out after making just 7 edging a delivery from Maharaj to Faf du Plessis at first slip. India went in Lunch on Day 4 at 35/1 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma in the middle. (Image: AP)

First Published on Oct 5, 2019 11:47 am

tags #cricket #India vs South Africa #Slideshow

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.