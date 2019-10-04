App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 3: Dean Elgar's century keeps SA ticking

Catch all the top moments from Day 3 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India had a bright start to Day 3 of the Test as Ishant Sharma removed overnight batsman Temba Bavuma. The South African batsman made 18 as the visitors were 63/4. (Image: AP)
After Bavuma's wicket, Elgar and Faf du Plessis took Sourth Africa to 153/4. After Lunch du Plessis completed his fifty as the two batsmen frustrated the Indian bowlers. (Image: Reuters)
du Plessis was dismissed in the 58th over of the South African innings. The South Africa skipper made a patient 55, before Ashwin got him caught by Pujara at silly point. The Proteas were reduced to 178/5 at the fall of their captain's wicket. (Image: AP)
Dean Elgar continued his resilient stay at the crease and reached his hundred with a six against Ashwin in the 60th over. Elgar became the first South African since Hashim Amla back in 2010 to register a Test century in India. (Image: AP)
Elgar found good support from Quinton de Kock as together they frustrated the Indian bowlers while also adding quick runs to the South African total. (Image: AP)
The Indian captain Virat Kohli tried various methods to get the breakthrough including handing the ball to Rohit Sharma to bowl a few overs but it didn’t bear fruit as both de Kock and Elgar powered through with confidence. (Image: AP)
First Published on Oct 4, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #cricket #India vs South Africa #Slideshow

