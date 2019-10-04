In Pics | India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 3: Dean Elgar's century keeps SA ticking

Catch all the top moments from Day 3 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 India had a bright start to Day 3 of the Test as Ishant Sharma removed overnight batsman Temba Bavuma. The South African batsman made 18 as the visitors were 63/4. (Image: AP) 2/6 After Bavuma's wicket, Elgar and Faf du Plessis took South Africa to 153/4. After Lunch, du Plessis completed his fifty as the two batsmen frustrated the Indian bowlers. (Image: Reuters) 3/6 du Plessis was dismissed in the 58th over of the South African innings. The South Africa skipper made a patient 55, before Ashwin got him caught by Pujara at silly point. The Proteas were reduced to 178/5 at the fall of their captain's wicket. (Image: AP) 4/6 Dean Elgar continued his resilient stay at the crease and reached his hundred with a six against Ashwin in the 60th over. Elgar became the first South African since Hashim Amla back in 2010 to register a Test century in India. (Image: AP) 5/6 Elgar found good support from Quinton de Kock as together they frustrated the Indian bowlers while also adding quick runs to the South African total. (Image: AP) 6/6 The Indian captain Virat Kohli tried various methods to get the breakthrough including handing the ball to Rohit Sharma to bowl a few overs but it didn’t bear fruit as both de Kock and Elgar powered through with confidence. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 4, 2019 03:30 pm