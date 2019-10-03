In Pics | India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2: Rohit, Agarwal centuries give IND control

Catch all the top moments from Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/3 On Day 2, India's overnight batsmen, Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma resumed India's innings on the score of 202/0. Agarwal soon completed his maiden Test hundred. Rohit and Agarwal added to the frustration of South African bowlers as they kept scoring runs at brisk rate. (Image: AP) 2/3 Rohit continued his good form with the bat and reached his 150. The two Indian openers added to the misery of South African bowlers as they stitched a 300-run opening partnership. In the history of Indian Test cricket it was only the third time that the openers had put up a 300+ run opening partnership. (Image: AP) 3/3 There was some relief for the Proteas as spinner Keshav Maharaj got the prize scalp of Rohit in the 82nd over of Indian innings. Rohit was stumped by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. Rohit walked back after making 176 off 244 as India were 317/1. Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara then took India to 324/1 at Lunch on Day 2. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 3, 2019 11:31 am