In Pics | India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2: Rohit, Agarwal centuries give IND control

There was some relief for the Proteas as spinner Keshav Maharaj got the prize scalp of Rohit in the 82nd over of Indian innings. Rohit was stumped by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. Rohit walked back after making 176 off 244 as India were 317/1. Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara then took India to 324/1 at Lunch on Day 2. (Image: AP)