you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2019 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1: Rohit's fifty takes IND to 91/0 at Lunch

Catch all the top moments from Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India and South Africa squared off for Day 1 of the 1st Test in their three-match series on October 2. Following a few days of rain leading up to the game, the players were greeted with clear blue skies above the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Virat Kohli won the Toss and elected to bat. Apart from World Test Championship points the players will also be competing for the Gandhi-Mandela trophy which was on offer.  (Image: AP)

The playing XIs for either side were as follows. India XI: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami. | South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Vernon Philander, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada. (Image: AP)

India's opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal survived the early spell from Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander. (Image: AP)

The two Indian batsmen then cut loose and stitched a 50-run opening stand. Rohit was more aggressive off the two batsmen and completed his half-century with a boundary against Senuran Muthusamy in the 29th over. (Image: AP)

Proteas bowlers failed to take any wickets in the first session as Rohit 52* and Agarwal 32* took India to 91/0 at Lunch. (Image: AP)

First Published on Oct 2, 2019 11:35 am

tags #cricket #India vs South Africa #Slideshow

