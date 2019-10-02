In Pics | India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1: Rohit's fifty takes IND to 91/0 at Lunch

India and South Africa squared off for Day 1 of the 1st Test in their three-match series on October 2. Following a few days of rain leading up to the game, the players were greeted with clear blue skies above the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Virat Kohli won the Toss and elected to bat. Apart from World Test Championship points the players will also be competing for the Gandhi-Mandela trophy which was on offer. (Image: AP)