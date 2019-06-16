App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2019 05:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | India vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match at Manchester: Rohit Sharma departs for 140; Pandya walks in at No.4

Catch all the top moments from match 22 of the ICC Cricket World Cup between India and Pakistan played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India and Pakistan squared off for cricket’s biggest rivalry at the World Cup in match 22 played at Old Trafford, Manchester. The fans were in high spirits inside the stadium ahead of the big-ticket encounter. (Image: AP)
India and Pakistan squared off for cricket’s biggest rivalry at the World Cup in match 22 played at Old Trafford, Manchester. The weather Gods smiled upon the billion supporters as the match was able to start on time. Sarfaraz Ahmed won the Toss and opted to bowl. India made one change with Vijay Shankar replacing the injured Shikhar Dhawan. (Image: AP)
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got off to a good start reaching 53 runs within the first 10 overs. They survived a couple of close calls when running between wickets but were let off by poor decisions made by the Pakistan fielders. (Image: AP)
Mohammad Amir was under early pressure after being warned twice for stepping onto the pitch. The bowler was only one warning away from being forced out of the bowling attack. (Image: AP)
The Pakistani spinners were put under early pressure as the Indian openers tore into them taking 13 runs off Imad Wasim’s first two overs before hitting Shadab Khan for 17 runs in his first over. The spinners later clawed their way back into the game. (Image: Reuters)
While Rohit plundered runs from the other end, Rahul anchored the innings bringing up his fifty off 69 balls with a six off Shoaib Malik in the 22nd over. (Image: AP)
Rohit continued his brilliant form with the bat and completed his second hundred of the tournament with a single off Shadab Khan on the last ball of the 30th over. (Image: Reuters)
Rohit played a mammoth innings of 140 off 113 balls and was dismissed by Hasan Ali in the 39th over. Hardik Pandya was promoted at No.4 as India were 234/2. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jun 16, 2019 05:31 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

