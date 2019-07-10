In Pics | India vs New Zealand: Dhoni, Jadeja fifties in vain as Kiwis win by 18 runs

Catch all the top moments from the first semi-final of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup between India and New Zealand played at Old Trafford, Manchester. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/22 India and New Zealand faced-off in the first semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The Indian fans were in high spirits after seeing their team dominate the group stages finishing on top of the points table. New Zealand on the other hand came into this game on the back of three straight defeats. (Image: Reuters) 2/22 New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the Toss and opted to bat. Both teams made one change each with Yuzvendra Chahal replacing Kuldeep Yadav and Lockie Ferguson coming in for Tim Southee. (Image: Reuters) 3/22 Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar got India off to a great start giving away just 1 run in the first 3 overs. Bumrah got the breakthrough in the 4th over getting Martin Guptill caught out at second slip by Kohli. Guptill returned with just 1 run with New Zealand 1/1. (Image: Reuters) 4/22 After that shaky start, Williamson along with Henry Nicholls steadied the New Zealand innings adding 68 runs from the next 89 balls. (Image: Reuters) 5/22 Ravindra Jadeja provided the next breakthrough for India when he castled Nicholls in the 19th over. Jadeja got the ball to spin back sharply into Nicholls, going through the left-hander’s defences to hit the stumps. Nicholls returned with 28 off 51 balls. (Image: AP) 6/22 Kane Williamson then put up a 65-run partnership with Ross Taylor during which he completed his half-century. (Image: Reuters) 7/22 Yuzvendra Chahal ended Williamson's stay in the middle as he got the Kiwi skipper to play a delivery straight into the hands of Ravindra Jadeja at backward point in the 36th over. Williamson returned after making 67 off 95 balls as New Zealand were 134/3. (Image: Reuters) 8/22 New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham scored 12 off 18 deliveries before Hardik Pandya dismissed him in the 41st over. New Zealand were 162/4. (Image: Reuters) 9/22 After having a slow start to his innings, Taylor reached his half-century in style as he smashed a delivery from Chahal for a six in the 44th over. (Image: Reuters) 10/22 Colin de Grandhomme hit 16 off 10 before Bhuvneshwar Kumar forced a nick from him which was safely pouched by MS Dhoni behind the wickets. New Zealand were 200/5. (Image: Reuters) 11/22 Umbrellas were out at the start of the 47th over as rains interrupted play. When the umpires took the players off the field New Zealand were 211/5 after 46. 1 overs with Ross Taylor batting on 67 and Tom Latham at 3. (Image: Reuters) 12/22 After four hours of incessant rains, umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough were forced to call off play. The match resumes at 3.00 PM IST on July 10. The match restarts from the point where it stopped. (Image: Reuters) 13/22 Play resumed on time on July 10 with Taylor and Latham in the middle for New Zealand. However, Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar ensured that the Blackcaps do not post a high total. Taylor was run-out in the 48th over while Bhuvneshwar accounted for the wickets of Latham and Matt Henry as India restricted New Zealand to a total of 239/8 in 50 overs. (Image: Reuters) 14/22 Defending a paltry total of 240, New Zealand were off to a flying start as Matt Henry got the big wicket of Rohit Sharma in just the second over of India's chase. Rohit edged a delivery from Henry to Latham. The Indian opener made just 1 off 4 deliveries as India were 4/1. (Image: Reuters) 15/22 India received another major jolt soon as skipper Kohli was trapped dead in front of the wickets by Trent Bolut in the third over. Kohli made 1 off 6 as India were struggling at 5/2. (Image: Reuters) 16/22 India slipper further as Henry forced a nick from KL Rahul and Latham pouched it safely behind the wickets. Rahul too returned with disappointing figures of 1 off 7 as India were reeling 5/3 in 3.1 overs. (Image: Reuters) 17/22 There was no end to India's woes as Dinesh Karthik who struggled in his innings of 6 off 25 deliveries departed thanks to a stunning catch by Neesham off the bowing of Henry. India were in all sorts of trouble at 24/4. (Image: Reuters) 18/22 Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant provided some hope for India adding 47 runs off the next 77 balls. Mitchell Santner then entered the attack in the 21st over and started off with a maiden. He then got Pant to go for a rash shot in the 23rd over holing out at cow corner. Pant returned with 32 off 56 balls with India struggling at 71/5. (Image: AP) 19/22 Hardik became Santner’s next victim as he went for a slog-sweep in the 31st over but only send it high towards midwicket off the top-edge. Williamson backtracked from midwicket and took a good catch to dismiss the dangerous all-rounder. Hardik departed after making 32 off 62 with India placed at 92/6. (Image: AP) 20/22 MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja then steadied the ship for India stitching together a brilliant partnership. Jadeja was the more aggressive of the two batsmen and brought up his 50 off just 39 balls in the 42nd over. Jadeja hit three 4s and three 6s on the way to his half-century. (Image: AP) 21/22 Jadeja and Dhoni added 116 runs together off 104 balls taking India to within touching distance of victory. With 32 required off 14 balls Jadeja miscued a shot against Boult and Williamson took a safe catch in the 48th over. (Image: AP) 22/22 MS Dhoni provided hope of a late miracle when he hit Ferguson for a 6 off the 1st ball in the penultimate over, however he was run out via a brilliant direct hit from Guptill. Ferguson then castled Bhuvneshwar and Neesham got Chahal caught behind as New Zealand won by 18 runs. Matt Henry was adjudged the Man of the Match for his figures of 3/37. (Image: AP) First Published on Jul 10, 2019 07:50 pm