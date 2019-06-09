In Pics | India vs Australia World Cup 2019: Bumrah castles Khawaja as Oz fight to stay alive

Catch all the top moments from match 14 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 played between India and Australia at Kennington Oval,London Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 India met Australia for match 14 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Kennington Oval, London. Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first. Both teams went into the match with unchanged playing XIs. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma had to deal with short balls from Mitchell Starc and co. but the two batsmen were steady in scoring runs. India were 41/0 after 10 overs. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Dhawan's love affair with ICC tournaments continued as the batsman completed his fifty in the 18th over. Rohit followed the footsteps of his opening partner and completed fifty in the 21st over. The two batsmen put up a hundred run opening partnership which was broken by Coulter-Nile in the next over as Rohit was caught behind. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Dhawan continued his impressive stay in the middle and brought up his century off 95 balls in the 33rd over. It was the openers 3rd ODI century at The Oval. He continued to smack the bowlers to all parts of the park before losing his wicket to Mitchell Starc in the 37th over. Dhawan returned with 117 with India well-placed at 220/2. (Image: AP) 5/10 India promoted Hardik Pandya to no. 4 and together he and Kohli added 81 runs off just 53 balls for the third wicket. Kohli brought up his 50th ODI fifty off 55 balls in the 41st over. Hardik was inching towards his own half-century but was dismissed by Cummins in the 46th over returning with 48 off just 27 balls. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 MS Dhoni walked out to bat at no. 5 and played a handy cameo of 27 off 14 balls before losing his wicket to Stoinis in the final over. Kohli was dismissed on 82 in the same over. KL Rahul contributed with 11 off 3 balls as India finished with a mammoth total of 353/5. (Image: AP) 7/10 Chasing a mammoth 353 to win Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch could not get going and managed juts 48 runs in first 10 overs. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Finch's stay in the middle came to an end when Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya combined to affect a run-out. Finch made 36 off 35 balls. Australia were 61/1 when the Australian skipper made his way back to the dressing room. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Warner continued to labour at the crease and completed his fifty off 77 balls in the 22nd over. His arduous stay in the middle was finally ended by Chahal in the 25th over when he got Warner caught out on 56 off 84 balls. Australia were 133/2 when Warner walked back. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Smith and Usman Khawaja stitched together a 69-run partnership off 72 balls following Warner’s dismissal. Smith also brought up his fifty off 60 balls in the 34th over. Bumrah finally ended the partnership when Khawaja helped the ball back onto the stumps in the 37th over. Australia were placed at 202/3 when Khawaja walked back. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 9, 2019 08:16 pm