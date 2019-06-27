App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | IND vs WI, World Cup 2019: Shankar in the middle as Holder castles Rahul

Catch all the highlights from match 34 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and West Indies at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India faced West Indies in match 34 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. In a must win game for West Indies, the Men in Maroon left out Evin Lewis and Ashley Nurse and replaced them with Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen. India, unbeaten so far in the tournament, were unchanged. (Image: Reuters)
1/6

India faced West Indies for match 34 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. In a must win game for West Indies, the Men in Maroon left out Evin Lewis and Ashley Nurse and replaced them with Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen. India, unbeaten so far in the tournament, were unchanged. (Image: Reuters)
Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul started cautiously against the pace attack of Sheldon Cottrell and Kemar Roach. (Image: AP)
2/6

Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul started cautiously against the pace attack of Sheldon Cottrell and Kemar Roach. (Image: AP)
India dealt a big blow early in the match as Rohit (18 off 23) edged a delivery from Kemar Roach to Windies keeper Shai Hope. India were 29/1. (Image: Reuters)
3/6

India dealt a big blow early in the match as Rohit (18 off 23) edged a delivery from Kemar Roach to Windies keeper Shai Hope. India were 29/1. (Image: Reuters)
Indian fans filled the Emirates Old Trafford in huge numbers to back the Men in Blue. (Image: Reuters)
4/6

Indian fans filled the Emirates Old Trafford in huge numbers to back the Men in Blue. (Image: AP)
With Rohit out early, Rahul and Virat Kohli stitched a partnership to steady the Indian innings. (Image: Reuters)
5/6

With Rohit out early, Rahul and Virat Kohli stitched a 69-run partnership to steady the Indian innings. (Image: AP)
Rahul made a steady 48 off 64 before Jason Holder castled the Indian opener in the 21st over. India were 98/2 when Rahul departed from the middle. (Image: AP)
6/6

Rahul made a steady 48 off 64 before Jason Holder castled the Indian opener in the 21st over. India were 98/2 when Rahul departed from the middle. (Image: AP)
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 04:41 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.