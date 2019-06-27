In Pics | IND vs WI, World Cup 2019: Shankar in the middle as Holder castles Rahul

Catch all the highlights from match 34 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and West Indies at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 India faced West Indies for match 34 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. In a must win game for West Indies, the Men in Maroon left out Evin Lewis and Ashley Nurse and replaced them with Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen. India, unbeaten so far in the tournament, were unchanged. (Image: Reuters) 2/6 Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul started cautiously against the pace attack of Sheldon Cottrell and Kemar Roach. (Image: AP) 3/6 India dealt a big blow early in the match as Rohit (18 off 23) edged a delivery from Kemar Roach to Windies keeper Shai Hope. India were 29/1. (Image: Reuters) 4/6 Indian fans filled the Emirates Old Trafford in huge numbers to back the Men in Blue. (Image: AP) 5/6 With Rohit out early, Rahul and Virat Kohli stitched a 69-run partnership to steady the Indian innings. (Image: AP) 6/6 Rahul made a steady 48 off 64 before Jason Holder castled the Indian opener in the 21st over. India were 98/2 when Rahul departed from the middle. (Image: AP) First Published on Jun 27, 2019 04:41 pm