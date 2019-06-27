In Pics | IND vs WI, World Cup 2019: Shankar in the middle as Holder castles Rahul

India faced West Indies for match 34 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. In a must win game for West Indies, the Men in Maroon left out Evin Lewis and Ashley Nurse and replaced them with Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen. India, unbeaten so far in the tournament, were unchanged. (Image: Reuters)