In pics | IND vs WI Indies 1st ODI: Kohli, Rohit centuries take India to victory

Catch all the top moments from 1st ODI between India and West Indies being played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 Virat Kohli returned to captain the Indian team in the first ODI against Windies played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. After performing in Tests wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant debuted for India in ODIs in the match. (Image: AP) 2/12 Rebuilding their squad for the next year's ICC Cricket World Cup. Windies too gave two players their maiden ODI caps. Fast bowler Oshane Thomas and batsman Chandrapaul Hemraj debuted for Windies. (Image:AP) 3/12 Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pacer Mohammed Shami gave the team a good start when he clean bowled debutant Chandrapaul Hemraj for 9 in just the fifth over of the match. (Image: AP) 4/12 Kieran Powell and Shai Hope stitched together a 65-run partnership for the 2nd wicket before Khaleel Ahmad provided India with the breakthrough in the 15th over when he dismissed Powell who had just completed his half-century. Chahal then trapped Marlon Samuels lbw in the very next over sending him back for a duck on his 200th ODI for the West Indies. (Image: AP) 5/12 India looked in a strong position when Shami bounced out Hope in the 22nd over. However, Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell then stitched together a vital 74-run partnership to steady the innings. The partnership ended when Ravindra Jadeja castled Powell in the 31st over to reduce the Windies to 188/5. (Image: AP) 6/12 Shimron Hetmyer was brilliant with the bat as he stitched together a 60-run partnership with skipper Jason Holder. He brought up his 3rd ODI Century off just 74 deliveries in the 38th over but was dismissed by Jadeja in the very next over when he holed out to Pant in the deep. (Image: AP) 7/12 Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two more wickets when he trapped Ashley Nurse in the 40th over before castling Jason Holder in the 44th over. Chahal was India’s best bowler, ending with figures of 10-0-41-3. An unbeaten 44-run partnership between Kemar Roach and Devendra Bishoo for the 9th wicket helped the Windies post a challenging target of 323 for India. (Image: AP) 8/12 With a healthy total of 322 on board debutant Oshane Thomas gave the Calypsos a great start when he clean bowled Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan in the second over of Indian innings. (Image: AP) 9/12 With the team losing an early wicket, Kohli was pressed into action early. Kohli gave the Indian chase some much needed impetus as he slammed a quick fire fifty. During the innings the Indian skipper became the first player to score 2,000 international runs in 2018. Rohit Sharma was next to complete his fifty off 51 deliveries. (Image: AP) 10/12 Kohli went on to bring up his 36th ODI hundred off just 88 deliveries in the 27th over. The Indian skipper was absolutely brutal as he went after the bowlers. Rohit Sharma followed his skipper as he brought up his hundred in the 32nd over off 84 deliveries. (Image: AP) 11/12 The Windies finally managed to break the massive 246-run partnership between Kohli and Sharma when Devendra Bishoo got Kohli stumped in the 33rd over. The Indian skipper returned to the dressing room having scored 140 off just 107 deliveries. (Image: AP) 12/12 With Kohli back in the dressing room, Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma then took on the mantle of attacker. He stitched together an unbeaten 70 run partnership with Ambati Rayudu to take India to victory. Rohit ended the run-chase with a six which also took his total up to an unbeaten 152 off 117 deliveries. India now have a 1-0 lead in the five match ODI series. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 21, 2018 09:45 pm