In pics | IND vs WI Indies 1st ODI: Kohli, Rohit centuries take India to victory

With Kohli back in the dressing room, Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma then took on the mantle of attacker. He stitched together an unbeaten 70 run partnership with Ambati Rayudu to take India to victory. Rohit ended the run-chase with a six which also took his total up to an unbeaten 152 off 117 deliveries. India now have a 1-0 lead in the five match ODI series. (Image: AP)