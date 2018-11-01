In pics| IND vs WI 5th ODI: India crush West Indies by 9 wickets to seal series win

Catch all the top moments from the 5th ODI between India and West Indies played at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 After a mammoth 224-run victory in Mumbai, India came into the fifth and final ODI looking to seal a series win. Jason Holder won the toss and opted to bat. Windies made two changes to their side with Devendra Bishoo and Oshane Thomas replacing Chandrapaul Hemraj and Ashley Nurse. India named an unchanged playing XI for the match. (Image: AP) 2/11 India’s pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave the hosts a perfect start. Bhuvneshwar got Kieran Powell caught behind in the 1st over and Bumrah castled Shai Hope for a duck in the very next over. (Image: AP) 3/11 Rovman Powell and Marlon Samuels then stitched together the longest partnership of the innings, adding 34 runs, before Ravindra Jadeja struck. Jadeja outfoxed Samuels with a slower delivery which the batsman chipped towards Kohli at cover. Shimron Hetmyer was next as Jadeja got him dismissed LBW via a review in the 16th over. (Image: AP) 4/11 Khaleel Ahmed was expensive initially as Samuels carted him to the boundary at will but he responded well picking up two wickets. He got opener Rovman Powell caught at square leg in the 17th over and then returned to send back Jason Holder in the 26th over. Holder who was the Windies' highest scorer with 25 runs was caught at long-off by Kedar Jadhav. (Image: AP) 5/11 Ravindra Jadeja then ended the Windies innings when he scalped Kemar Roach and Oshane Thomas in the 32nd over. Kedar Jadhav took his third catch of the day to dismiss Roach before Thomas was trapped LBW just two balls later. Jadeja finished with 4 wickets while giving away just 34 runs in 9.5 overs. (Image: AP) 6/11 The Windies were bowled out for just 104 runs in 31.5 overs. It was their lowest ODI total against India. (Image: AP) 7/11 Oshane Thomas struck early for the Windies when he castled Shikhar Dhawan in the 2nd over. Dhawan was dismissed in almost identical fashion to how Thomas bowled him out in the first ODI. The opener chopped the ball straight onto his stumps. (Image: AP) 8/11 Opener Rohit Sharma continued in his rich vein of form as he brought up his half-century in the 12th over. It was the 37th ODI fifty for Rohit who came into this match on the back of a 162 off 137 balls inning at Mumbai. (Image: AP) 9/11 Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stitched together an unbeaten 99-run partnership to guide India to victory within just 15 overs. India won by 9 wickets with 211 balls remaining to seal a 3-1 series win. It was the hosts’ sixth series win on the trot at home. (Image: AP) 10/11 Ravindra Jadeja was named the Man of the Match for his four-wicket haul. Virat Kohli picked up the Man of the Series award as he finished as the top run scorer with 453 runs averaging an astonishing 151.00. (Image: AP) 11/11 Next up for India is a three-match T20I series against the Windies starting on November 4 at the Eden Gardens. (Image: AP) First Published on Nov 1, 2018 06:40 pm