In Pics | IND vs WI 4th ODI: Rohit Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed star in India's thumping win

Catch all the top moments from the 4th ODI between India and West Indies

1/12 Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat. India came into the match with two changes to the side that lost the previous ODI. Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav replaced Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant. The Windies who won their first match of the series at Pune made just one change with Keemo Paul replacing Obed McCoy. (Image: AP) 2/12 Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma got India off to a quick start stitching together a 71-run partnership for the first wicket. Keemo Paul got the breakthrough for the Windies when he struck in his very first over. Dhawan pulled a shot straight to the man at mid-wicket. (Image: AP) 3/12 After scoring three centuries on a trot in-form batsman Virat Kohli was dismissed on a low score of 16. Kemar Roach got Kohli to nick an away going delivery to wicket-keeper Shai Hope. (Image: AP) 4/12 After the loss of Kohli's wicket, Rohit Sharma accelerated in the middle overs bringing back momentum in the Indian innings. He got good support from Ambati Rayudu from the other end. Together the batsmen stitched together a 211-run partnership for the 4th wicket. (Image: AP) 5/12 Rohit Sharma completed his 21st ODI century in the 43rd over to set up the stage nicely for the slog overs. (Image: AP) 6/12 Ambati Rayudu also completed his Hundred in the 47th over. It was his 3rd ODI century. (Image: AP) 7/12 Rayudu was dismissed just 3 balls later when Fabian Allen collected the ball off his own bowling and caught Rayudu out of the crease with a direct-hit. The lower middle-order then added 33 runs in the last three overs to take India to 377/5 after 50 overs. (Image: AP) 8/12 Windies suffered a double-blow very early as Bhuvneshwar struck in the 5th over. Bhuvi scalped Chandrapaul Hemraj before the Windies lost Shai Hope on a duck thanks to some brilliant fielding from Kuldeep Yadav. Hope was rushing to get off the mark with a quick single but Kuldeep sent him back with a direct-hit. (Image: AP) 9/12 Windies' troubles continued as Virat Kohli effected another superb run-out in the very next over. Powell took off for a quick single from the non-striker's end without spotting Kohli who came charging in at extra cover. Kohli collected the ball and knocked off the bails with a back-handed flick while on the dive to catch Powell short of the crease. (Image: AP) 10/12 Khaleel Ahmed then tore through the Windies middle order as he picked up a wicket in each of his first three overs. He first trapped Hetmyer LBW in the 10th over, then castled Rovman Powell in the 12th over before getting Marlon Samuels caught at slips in the 14th. The youngster's fiery spell left the Windies reeling at 56/6 after 14 overs. (Image: AP) 11/12 Kuldeep Yadav outfoxed Fabian Allen and Ashley Nurse to reduce Windies to 101/8 . Ravindra Jadeja then scalped the wicket of Keemo Paul thanks to a lightning fast stumping by Dhoni as Windies stared as massive defeat. At fall of Paul's wicket the Windies score read 132/9. (Image: AP) 12/12 Jason Holder played a fighting innings as his teammates faltered around him. The Windies captain soon completed his 7th ODI fifty. Kuldeep Yadav picked up the last wicket of the Windies innings to bowl out the Calypsos for a paltry 153. India thus thumped Windies by 224 runs to go 2-1 up in the series. (Image: AP)

First Published on Oct 29, 2018 08:25 pm