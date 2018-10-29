In Pics | IND vs WI 4th ODI: Rohit Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed star in India's thumping win

Khaleel Ahmed then tore through the Windies middle order as he picked up a wicket in each of his first three overs. He first trapped Hetmyer LBW in the 10th over, then castled Rovman Powell in the 12th over before getting Marlon Samuels caught at slips in the 14th. The youngster's fiery spell left the Windies reeling at 56/6 after 14 overs. (Image: AP)