In pics | IND vs WI 4th ODI: Rohit, Rayudu centuries take India to 377/5

Catch all the top moments from the 4th ODI between India and West Indies being played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

1/7 Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat. India came into the match with two changes to the side that lost the previous ODI. Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav replaced Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant. The Windies who won their first match of the series at Pune made just one change with Keemo Paul replacing Obed McCoy. (Image: AP)

2/7 Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma got India off to a quick start stitching together a 71-run partnership for the first wicket. Keemo Paul got the breakthrough for the Windies when he struck in his very first over. Dhawan pulled a shot straight to the man at mid-wicket. (Image: AP)

3/7 After scoring three centuries on a trot in-form batsman Virat Kohli was dismissed on a low score of 16. Kemar Roach got Kohli to nick an away going delivery to wicket-keeper Shai Hope. (Image: AP)

4/7 After the loss of Kohli's wicket, Rohit Sharma accelerated in the middle overs bringing back momentum in the Indian innings. He got good support from Ambati Rayudu from the other end. Together the batsmen stitched together a 211-run partnership for the 4th wicket. (Image: AP)

5/7 Rohit Sharma completed his 21st ODI century in the 43rd over to set up the stage nicely for the slog overs. (Image: AP)

6/7 Ambati Rayudu also completed his Hundred in the 47th over. It was his 3rd ODI century. (Image: AP)

7/7 Rayudu was dismissed just 3 balls later when Fabian Allen collected the ball off his own bowling and caught Rayudu out of the crease with a direct-hit. The lower middle-order then added 33 runs in the last three overs to take India to 377/5 after 50 overs. (Image: AP)

First Published on Oct 29, 2018 06:00 pm