In pics | IND vs WI 4th ODI: Rohit, Rayudu centuries take India to 377/5

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat. India came into the match with two changes to the side that lost the previous ODI. Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav replaced Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant. The Windies who won their first match of the series at Pune made just one change with Keemo Paul replacing Obed McCoy. (Image: AP)