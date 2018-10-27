In pics | IND vs WI 3rd ODI: India go down despite Kohli's third consecutive century

Catch all the top moments from 3rd ODI between India and West Indies being played at the Maharasthra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 India won the Toss and Captain Virat Kohli opted to bowl first. India made three changes to their squad with Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed coming in for Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja. The Windies made one change, handing a debut to 23-year-old left-arm spinner Fabian Allen who replaced Devendra Bishoo. (Image: AP) 2/13 MS Dhoni displayed some wonderful athleticism to give India the breakthrough in the 6th over. Bumrah sent down a bouncer to Chandrapaul Hemraj and the opener mistimed his pull sending it high towards fine leg. Dhoni rolled back the years as he sprinted out from behind the wickets and put in a full-length dive to take a sensational catch. (Image: AP) 3/13 Bumrah then sent the other opener Kieran Powell back to the dressing room in the 9th over. Powell was outdone by the extra bounce and ended up edging the ball to Rohit Sharma at slips. Khaleel Ahmed kept up the pressure with a brilliant delivery in the 14th over which nicked an edge off Marlon Samuels’ willow before carrying back to Dhoni. At loss of Samuuels' wicket Windies were reeling at 55/3.(Image: AP) 4/13 In form batsman Shimron Hetmyer hit a few lusty blows during his stay in the middle. The young batsman hit three sixes and two boundaries in his innings of 37. (Image: AP) 5/13 Just when it looked like Hetmyer would play yet another brisk innings the Guyana batsman was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav thanks to brilliant piece of stumping by Dhoni. (Image: AP) 6/13 Kuldeep Yadav did not give much breathing space to Windies as he soon snapped the wicket of Rovman Powell. The batsman failed to read a googly from the left-arm spinner and he edged the ball to Rohit Sharma standing at first slip. Windies' score at the fall of Powell's wicket read 121/5. (Image: AP) 7/13 Shai Hope had yet another great outing with the bat. He stitched together a 76-run partnership with Jason Holder to steady the Windies innings. Holder was finally dismissed by Bhuvneshwar in the 39th over and debutant Fabian Allen lost his wicket to Chahal just three overs later. (Image: AP) 8/13 Hope missed out on back-to-back centuries when he was castled by Bumrah on 95 runs. Ashley Nurse then smashed 40 off 22 balls to take the Windies to 283/9 after 50 overs. Bumrah was India’s best bowler with four wickets while giving away just 35 runs. (Image: AP) 9/13 Windies captain Jason Holder gave his team a great start when he castled Rohit Sharma in just the 2nd over of the Indian innings with an absolute peach. All three stumps were rattled as the ball hit the wickets. (Image: AP) 10/13 Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli then stitched together a 79-run partnership for the 2nd wicket. Ashley Nurse broke the partnership when he trapped Dhawan LBW in the 18th over. As Dhawan fell Kohli held the fort from the other end and played some delightful shots. Obed McCOy then dismissed Ambati Rayudu in the 26th over. (Image: AP) 11/13 Pant scored a brisk 24 before Nurse dismissed him in the 32nd over. Windies skipper Jason Holder then dismissed struggling M S Dhoni to keep his team's hopes alive in the contest. Dhoni scored only 7 runs off 11 deliveries. At fall of Dhoni's wicket India's score read 194/5. (Image: AP) 12/13 Kohli built on his superb form and completed his third consecutive century in the series. He became the first Indian to register three consecutive centuries in ODIs, thus writing yet another record against his name. (Image: AP) 13/13 Marlon Samuels castled Kohli soon after he completed his century to extinguish all hopes of an Indian comeback. Kohli was dismissed on a personal score of 107 with India still needing 64 runs to win. After the loss of their skipper, the Indian innings folded tamely with a score of 240-all out. The Windies victory tied the series 1-1 with two matches still to be played. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 27, 2018 08:18 pm