In pics | IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Kohli, Hope score hundreds as India and Windies share spoils in a thrilling encounter

Windies stretched the match all the way down to the last over. With the team needing 14 runs to win the match onus was on Umesh Yadav to finish things off for India. Yadav gave seven runs from first three deliveries and then picked up the wicket of Ashley Nurse to take the enticing encounter all the way to last ball. Windies needed 5 runs to win the match off the last ball and Shai Hope hit a boundary to tie the match. (Image: AP)