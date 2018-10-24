In pics | IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Kohli, Hope score hundreds as India and Windies share spoils in a thrilling encounter

Catch all the top moments from 2nd ODI between India and West Indies being played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss in the 2nd ODI and opted to bat first. India made one change in its playing XI with left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav replacing Khaleel Ahmed. Windies too made one change in its team with Obed McCoy debuting in place of Oshane Thomas. (Image: AP) 2/12 Windies were off to a good start when they sent Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan back in the hut early. Rohit was dismissed in the 4th over when he cut Kemar Roach’s delivery straight to Shimron Hetmyer at backward point. Dhawan was trapped lbw in the 9th over by Ashley Nurse. (Image: AP) 3/12 Virat Kohli and Ambati Rayudu then steadied the Indian innings. Kohli was the first to bring up his fifty in the 25th over and Rayudu followed his skipper as he completed his fifty just two overs later. The duo stitched together a 139-run stand for the third wicket which ended when Nurse castled Rayudu in the 33rd over. (Image: AP) 4/12 Virat Kohli went on to eclipse Sachin Tendulkar in the 37th over when he became the fastest batsman to get 10,000 ODI runs. The Indian skipper also went on to complete his 37th century in the 44th over and went past 1000 runs in 2018 in the process. (Image: AP) 5/12 Obed McCoy had a mixed outing on his debut as he got the important wicket of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. He was also expensive as he gave away 71 runs in his 9 overs. Kohli and Jadeja stitched together a 59-run partnership for the 6th wicket which helped India reach 321 after 50 overs. Kohli remained unbeaten on 157 runs. (Image: AP) 6/12 The Windies innings didn’t get off to a great start as they lost Kieran Powell in the 7th over. The opener was caught by Pant off Shami’s bowling. Kuldeep Yadav then picked up two quick wickets when he castled Chandrapaul Hemraj and Marlon Samuels in the 10th and 12th over respectively. (Image: AP) 7/12 Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope then stitched together a massive 143-run partnership for the 4th wicket to steady the Windies innings. (Image: AP) 8/12 Hetmyer was the more aggressive of the two batsmen and brought up his fifty in the 24th over. The partnership finally ended when Chahal got Hetmyer to slice a shot high towards Virat Kohli at short extra cover. Hetmyer was dismissed on 94 runs missing out on back-to-back centuries. (Image: AP) 9/12 Kuldeep Yadav came back into the attack and got Rovman Powell caught by Rohit Sharma at slip in the 38th over. At the fall of Powell’s wicket the Windies were 253/5 and needed 69 runs from 75 balls to win. (Image: AP) 10/12 Loss of wickets did not affect Shai Hope as he continued scoring runs from the other end and soon completed his second ODI century. He built a 47-run 6th wicket partnership with Windies captain Jason Holder to take Windies closer to the target. (Image: AP) 11/12 Windies captain Jason Holder was caught in a horrible mix-up with Sahi Hope in the 48th over and as a result was run-out. Windies score read 300/6 at fall of Holder's wicket with the team still needing 23 more runs to win the match. (Image: AP) 12/12 Windies stretched the match all the way down to the last over. With the team needing 14 runs to win the match onus was on Umesh Yadav to finish things off for India. Yadav gave seven runs from first three deliveries and then picked up the wicket of Ashley Nurse to take the enticing encounter all the way to last ball. Windies needed 5 runs to win the match off the last ball and Shai Hope hit a boundary to tie the match. (Image: AP) First Published on Oct 24, 2018 10:46 pm