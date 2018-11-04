In pics | IND vs WI 1st T20I: Krunal Pandya stars on debut as India trump Windies

Kuldeep Yadav then ran through the Windies middle-order as he picked up three wickets in three consecutive overs. He got Darren Bravo caught in the 11th over and Rovman Powell was next getting caught behind in the 13th over. Kuldeep then trapped Windies skipper Carlos Brathwaite plumb in front of the wickets for his third wicket in the 15th over. MoM Kuldeep was India's best bowler with figures of 4-0-13-3. (Image: AP)