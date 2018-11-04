In pics | IND vs WI 1st T20I: Krunal Pandya stars on debut as India trump Windies

Catch all the top moments from the first T20I between India and the West Indies played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 There were as many as five players who made their debuts when India and West Indies took the field for the 1st T20I of the three-match series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. India handed T20I debuts to Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya. Windies had three debutants in the form of Oshane Thomas, Fabian Allen and Khary Pierre. Rohit Sharma won the Toss and opted to bowl. (Image: AP) 2/9 Umesh Yadav gave India the perfect start when he got Denesh Ramdin caught behind in the 3rd over. Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer were involved in a terrible mix-up in the next over which resulted in Shai Hope getting run-out. (Image: AP) 3/9 Jasprit Bumrah struck in the 5th over getting danger-man Shimron Hetmyer to mistime his pull shot as Dinesh Karthik took a comfortable catch. Krunal Pandya then picked up a wicket on debut in the 10th over when Kieron Pollard holed out to Manish Pandey at long-on. Pandya did well with the ball giving away just 15 runs and getting a wicket in his 4 overs. (Image: AP) 4/9 Kuldeep Yadav then ran through the Windies middle-order as he picked up three wickets in three consecutive overs. He got Darren Bravo caught in the 11th over and Rovman Powell was next getting caught behind in the 13th over. Kuldeep then trapped Windies skipper Carlos Brathwaite plumb in front of the wickets for his third wicket in the 15th over. MoM Kuldeep was India's best bowler with figures of 4-0-13-3. (Image: AP) 5/9 Khaleel Ahmed also picked up a wicket on debut when he got Fabian Allen caught out in the 18th over. Windies weren’t allowed to get going thanks to some brilliant bowling from India and finished with just 109/8 after 20 overs. It was the Windies’ lowest total against India in a T20I encounter. (Image: AP) 6/9 Oshane Thomas accounted for both Indian openers with a devastating early spell. He got Rohit Sharma caught behind in the very first over and then sent Shikhar Dhawan’s middle stump cartwheeling in the 3rd over. (Image: AP) 7/9 KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant added 19 runs for the third wicket before Carlos Brathwaite and Darren Bravo combined to send back both batsmen. Pant sent a Brathwaite delivery high in the air allowing Bravo to take a comfortable catch in the 6th over. Rahul fell in the 8th over when he picked out Bravo in the deep with a pull shot. At the fall of Rahul’s wicket India’s score read 45/4. (Image: AP) 8/9 Dinesh Karthik and Manish Pandey then stitched together the longest partnership of the match, adding 38 runs for the 5th wicket. With India still needing 27 runs to win, Pandey was caught and bowled by debutant Khary Pierre in the 15th over. (Image: AP) 9/9 Krunal Pandya walked out to bat next and completed a fine debut scoring 21 runs off just 9 balls to take India to victory. Karthik finished as the top scorer for India with 31 off 34 balls. India sealed the win with 5 wickets to spare taking a 1-0 lead in the series. (Image: AP) First Published on Nov 4, 2018 11:26 pm