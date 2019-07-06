In Pics | IND vs SL, World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma scripts history with record-breaking century

Dhananjaya de Silva and Mathews added 74 runs off 64 balls for the 6th wicket. Mathews’ (113 off 128 balls) long innings was finally brought to an end when Bumrah got him caught out in the penultimate over. Hardik then took a blinder to dismiss Thisara Perera in the final over bowled by Bhuvneshwar. Sri Lanka finished with 264/7. Bumrah was the most impressive bowler finishing with figures of 10-2-37-3. (Image: AP)