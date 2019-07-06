In Pics | IND vs SL, World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma scripts history with record-breaking century

Catch all the top moments from match 44 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and Sri Lanka played at Headingley in Leeds. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 India met Sri Lanka in its last group game of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Headingley in Leeds. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat. India made two changes. Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami were rested as Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja came into the Playing XI. Sri Lanka made just one change, bringing in Thisara Perera in place of Jeffrey Vandersay. (Image: Reuters) 2/13 The Men in Blue were off to a flying start as its pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah removed Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera with the Sri Lankan score just reading just 40 runs. Both the Sri Lankan openers edged deliveries from Bumrah back to MS Dhoni. (Image: Reuters) 3/13 Back in the playing XI, Jadeja made his presence felt as he got Kusal Mendis stumped in the 11th over. Mendis made 3 off 13 deliveries as Sri Lanka were reduced to 53/3. (Image: Reuters) 4/13 Sri Lanka were in more trouble as all-rounder Haridk Pandya forced a nick from Avishka Fernando which was safely pouched by Dhoni. Fernando made 20 off 21 as Sri Lanka were struggling at 55/4. (Image: AP) 5/13 Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne then stitched together a brilliant 124-run partnership to drag Sri Lanka back into the game. During the partnership Mathews was the first to bring up his 50 off 76 balls in the 33rd over. Thirimanne followed suit bringing up his 50 off 63 balls in the 36th over. (Image: AP) 6/13 Kuldeep Yadav finally got the breakthrough for India when Thirimanne mistimed a shot to Jadeja at backward point. Thirimanne returned with 53 off 68 balls with Sri Lanka 179/5. (Image: AP) 7/13 Mathews carried on at the crease and brought up his century off 115 balls in the 44th over with an upper cut to the boundary against Pandya. It was Mathews’ 3rd ODI hundred and all three of his tons have come against India. (Image: AP) 8/13 Dhananjaya de Silva and Mathews added 74 runs off 64 balls for the 6th wicket. Mathews’ (113 off 128 balls) long innings was finally brought to an end when Bumrah got him caught out in the penultimate over. Hardik then took a blinder to dismiss Thisara Perera in the final over bowled by Bhuvneshwar. Sri Lanka finished with 264/7. Bumrah was the most impressive bowler finishing with figures of 10-2-37-3. (Image: AP) 9/13 Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma gave their side a flying start in the chase as India scored 59 runs in the first 10 overs. Rohit was the first to bring up his half-century racing to the landmark off 48 balls in the 17th over. (Image: Reuters) 10/13 Rahul was a little slow off the blocks but brought up his 50 off 67 balls in the 23rd over. Together the pair took India past the 150-run mark from just 148 balls. (Image: Reuters) 11/13 Rohit Sharma set a new World Record bringing up his 5th century in a single World Cup. He brought up his 100 off 92 balls with a four in the 29th over. Rohit couldn’t carry on for long though as Rajitha got him caught out in the 31st over. The wicket also ended the 189-run opening stand between the Indian openers. (Image: AP) 12/13 Rahul brought up his maiden World Cup century in the 39th over off 109 balls. He added 55 runs along with Kohli off 65 balls for the 2nd wicket. Lasith Malinga ensured he picked up a wicket in his final World Cup outing when he dismissed Rahul caught behind in the 41st over. India were 244/2 when Rahul walked back. (Image: AP) 13/13 Rishabh Pant could only make 4 runs before Isuru Udana trapped him LBW in the 42nd over. Hardik Pandya then walked out and together with skipper Kohli (34* off 41 balls) took India across the finish line. Rohit was adjudged the Man of the Match for his record-breaking century as India won by 7 wickets. (Image: AP) First Published on Jul 6, 2019 10:40 pm