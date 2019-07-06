In Pics | IND vs SL, World Cup 2019: Indian bowlers wreck havoc in Sri Lankan batting order

India met Sri Lanka its its last group game of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Headingley in Leeds. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat. India made two changes. Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami were rested, and Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja came in as their replacements. Sri Lanka made just one change, bringing in Thisara Perera in place of Jeffrey Vandersay. (Image: Reuters)