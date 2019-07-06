In Pics | IND vs SL, World Cup 2019: Indian bowlers wreck havoc in Sri Lankan batting order

Catch all the top moments from match 44 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and Sri Lanka played at Headingley in Leeds Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/4 India met Sri Lanka its its last group game of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Headingley in Leeds. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat. India made two changes. Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami were rested, and Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja came in as their replacements. Sri Lanka made just one change, bringing in Thisara Perera in place of Jeffrey Vandersay. (Image: Reuters) 2/4 The Men in Blue were off to a flying start as its pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah removed Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera with Sri Lankan score just reading just 40 runs. Both the Sri Lankan openers edged deliveries from Bumrah back to MS Dhoni. (Image: Reuters) 3/4 Back in the playing XI, Jadeja made his presence felt as he got Kusal Mendis stumped in the 11th over. Mendis made 3 off 13 deliveries as Sri Lanka were reduced to 53/3. (Image: Reuters) 4/4 Sri Lanka were in more trouble as all-rounder Haridk Pandya forced a nick from Avishka Fernando which was safely pouched by Dhoni. Fernando made 20 off 21 as Sri Lanka were struggling at 55/4. (Image: AP) First Published on Jul 6, 2019 04:37 pm