In Pics | IND vs NZ 5th ODI: Timely breakthroughs choke the Kiwi chase

Catch all the top moments from the fifth ODI between India and New Zealand played at at the Wellington Regional Stadium, New Zealand

1/9 Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in the fifth and final ODI of the series . There were 3 changes in the Indian playing XI. MS Dhoni, Mohammed Shami and Vijay Shankar coming in for Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav. Kane Williamson made just one change in the NZ squad as Colin Munro replaced injured Martin Guptill. India were off to a bad start as Sharma was clean bowled by Matt Henry in just the 5th over of the match. Sharma walked back after making just 2 with India 8/1. Henry also picked up the wicket of Shubman Gill (7) in the 7th over.

2/9 Like at Hamilton, Trent Boult made a big dent in the early part of the Indian innings. He got Shikhar Dhawan caught by Henry at third-man and then clean bowled MS Dhoni with an absolute jaffa. India were just 18/4 when Dhoni walked back.

3/9 India recovered from its early jolts thanks to the efforts of Ambati Rayudu and Vijay Shankar. The two put together a 98-run partnership during the middle overs to steady the Indian innings. A horrible mix-up between the two batsmen in the 32nd over led to Shankar getting run-out. India were 116/5 when Shankar walked back.

4/9 Soon after, Rayudu completed his half-century and controlled the Indian innings. The middle-order batsman finally got out when he tried to lift a delivery from Matt Henry over extra cover but holed out to Munro. Rayudu made a patient 90 off 113 balls. India were 190/6 as Rayudu walked back to the pavilion. Henry then castled Kedar Jadhav to peg India back.

5/9 Hardik Pandya looked aggressive right from the word go. The Indian all-rounder smashed three sixes off successive deliveries in a Todd Astle over to up the scoring rate in the death overs. Pandya played a brilliant cameo scoring 45 off 22 deliveries and was out trying to heave Neesham for a big shot with Boult taking a brilliant catch while running back. India were 248/8 when Pandya got dismissed in the penultimate over. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami got out in the final over as Indian were bowled out on 252.

6/9 Mohammed Shami struck early, dismissing both openers inside the first 10 overs, to give India the perfect start in the second innings. He first got Nicholls caught out at mid-on in the 4th over. Munro who scored 24 off 19 balls was next to go when he chopped a short of a length delivery back onto the stumps in the 10th over. NZ were 37/2 at the fall of Munro's wicket.

7/9 After a brilliant cameo with the bat, Hardik Pandya struck with only his second delivery to send back the dangerous Ross Taylor in the 11th over. The Kiwi batsman was trapped plumb in front of the wickets as he looked to play across the line of the delivery. Taylor who had scores of 93 and 37* coming into this match was dismissed for just 1 run.

8/9 Williamson and Tom Latham controlled the NZ chase and put on a promising stand of 67 runs. The Blackcaps skipper though threw his wicket away when he pulled a delivery from Kedar in the 26th over to Dhawan standing at deep mid-wicket. Williamson made a patient 39 off 73 balls. NZ were reduced to 105/4 when Williamson was dismissed.

9/9 Yuzvendra Chahal then got the wickets of Latham and de Grandhomme in quick succession to leave the Blackcaps reeling at 135/6.

First Published on Feb 3, 2019 02:00 pm