In Pics | IND vs NZ 5th ODI: Rayudu's 90 and Pandya's late charge takes India to 252

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in the fifth and final ODI of the series . There were 3 changes in the Indian playing XI. MS Dhoni, Mohammed Shami and Vijay Shankar coming in for Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav. Kane Williamson made just one change in the NZ squad as Colin Munro replaced injured Martin Guptill. India were off to a bad start as Sharma was clean bowled by Matt Henry in just the 5th over of the match. Sharma walked back after making just 2 with India 8/1. Henry also picked up the wicket of Shubman Gill (7) in the 7th over. (Image: AP)