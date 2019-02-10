In pics | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India go down fighting as Kiwis win series 2-1

Rohit and Hardik added 20 runs off the next 10 deliveries to keep up the momentum but India suffered a great blow as they lost three quick wickets. Rohit was first to depart off the last ball in the 14th over before Hardik miscued a shot straight down the throat of Williamson just 5 balls later. Worse was to come when MS Dhoni departed after adding just 2 off 4 balls at the start of the 16th over. At the fall of Dhoni’s wicket India were 145/6, still needing 68 runs from just 28 balls. (Image: AP)