In pics | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India go down fighting as Kiwis win series 2-1

Catch all the top moments from the third T20I between India and New Zealand being played at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 India and New Zealand squared off for the final T20I in their three-match series at Seddon Park, Hamilton on February 10. With the series tied 1-1 both teams came into this decider tie with one change to their playing XIs. India brought in Kuldeep Yadav for Yuzvendra Chahal while New Zealand handed Blair Tickner a debut in place of Lockie Ferguson. Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl. (Image: AP) 2/10 Openers Colin Munro and Tim Seifert got their team off to a flying start with an 80-run partnership off just 46 balls. Seifert had scored 43 off 25 balls when their stand ended in the 8th over thanks to a moment of brilliance from MS Dhoni. Kuldeep Yadav beat Seifert with a googly and Dhoni whipped off the bails with a reaction time of just 0.099 seconds to catch the batsman millimetres away from safety. (Image: AP) 3/10 Munro continued his blistering form at the crease as he brought up his fifty with a six off just 28 balls. He shared a 55-run stand with captain Kane Williamson for the second wicket before departing in the 14th over. He scored 72 off 40 balls and was dismissed while looking for a maximum off Kuldeep's bowling. New Zealand were 135/2 at the fall of Munro’s wicket. (Image: AP) 4/10 Khaleel Ahmed bounced out Williamson in the 15th over as the Kiwi captain mistimed a pull to Kuldeep at short fine leg. New Zealand were down to 150/3 at the loss of Williamson’s wicket. (Image: AP) 5/10 Colin de Grandhomme continued his hard-hitting form from the previous game as he scored 30 off 16 to take NZ to 193/4. He was dismissed in the 19th over as he edged a Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery into the safe gloves of MS Dhoni. (Image: AP) 6/10 Ross Taylor and Daryl Mitchell provided no respite for the Indians as they added 19 runs off the final 10 deliveries to take the Black Caps up to a dominating total of 212/4 after 20 overs. (Image: AP) 7/10 India’s run chase got off to a horror start as opener Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed by Mitchell Santner in the very first over. Rohit Sharma and Vijay Shankar then put on a 75-run partnership for the second wicket off 46 balls. Shankar (43 off 28) did the bulk of the scoring but was next to depart as Santner got him caught by Grandhomme in the 9th over. (Image: AP) 8/10 Rishabh Pant hit 3 sixes and 5 fours in his quick-scoring knock of 28 off 12 balls before holing out to Williamson off debutant Blair Tickner’s bowling in the 13th over. At the fall of Pant’s wicket India were 121/3, still 92 runs adrift of their target. (Image: AP) 9/10 Rohit and Hardik added 20 runs off the next 10 deliveries to keep up the momentum but India suffered a great blow as they lost three quick wickets. Rohit was first to depart off the last ball in the 14th over before Hardik miscued a shot straight down the throat of Williamson just 5 balls later. Worse was to come when MS Dhoni departed after adding just 2 off 4 balls at the start of the 16th over. At the fall of Dhoni’s wicket India were 145/6, still needing 68 runs from just 28 balls. (Image: AP) 10/10 Dinesh Karthik and Krunal Pandya added 63 off the final 18 balls but their unbeaten partnership proved to be in vain as New Zealand won the match by 4 runs. The Black Caps won the series 2-1. Colin Munro was adjudged Man of the Match while Tim Seifert picked up the Man of the Series award. (Image: AP) First Published on Feb 10, 2019 06:21 pm