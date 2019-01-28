In Pics | IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: All-round show guides India to a seven-wicket win

After an early jolt Kohli settled in nicely with Rohit and the two put up a 113-run stand to ease the team's chase. During the course of the partnership the two batsmen completed their respective fifties. India lost its second wicket when Rohit got stumped by Tom Latham off a Santner delivery. Kohli departed soon as he was caught by Henry Nicholls of a Trent Boult delivery, India were 168/3 when Kohli walked back. (Image: AP)