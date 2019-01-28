In Pics | IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Dhawan departs early; Kohli, Rohit partnership steadies India

Catch all the live updates from the third ODI between India and New Zealand played at the Bay Oval Stadium, Mount Maunganui Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first. India made two changes in its playing XI. Hardik Pandya was back in the playing XI along with Dinesh Karthik replacing Vijay Shankar and MS Dhoni respectively. Dhoni was left out as reports revealed he suffered a hamstring injury. Kiwis made just one change with Mitchell Santner coming in place of Colin de Grandhomme. (Image: AP) 2/8 The opening bowling pair of Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar again gave India a great start as they dismissed Colin Munro and Martin Guptill cheaply. While, Munro was caught at first slip by Rohit Sharma, Guptill was caught by stand-in keeper Dinesh Karthik. NZ were 26-2 when Guptill walked back. (Image: AP) 3/8 Williamson again looked good as he helped his way to a sedate 28 before he flicked a delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal towards mid-wicket. Pandya who was stationed there went air-borne and completed a stunning catch while diving to his left to dismiss the Kiwi captain. New Zealand were reduced to 59/3. (Image: Reuters, file photo) 4/8 Ross Taylor and Tom Latham then got together and stabilized the New Zealand innings as they stitched a 119-run stand off just 128 balls. During the course of the century stand, the two batsmen completed their respective fifties. (Image: AP) 5/8 Latham’s inning came to an end soon after completing his half-century in the 38th over. He went for a big shot off Chahal’s bowling but holed out to Ambati Rayudu who was stationed at deep midwicket. Latham made 51 off 64 balls and New Zealand were 178/4. (Image: AP) 6/8 Henry Nicholls who replaced Latham at the middle could not stay out in the sun for long and was dismissed Pandya. Not long after, the Indian all-rounder then snapped Santner to leave New Zealand struggling at 198/6. Pandya enjoyed a good time out in the middle as he took a great catch to dismiss Williamson while finishing with 2/45 from 10 overs. (Image: AP) 7/8 Shami got the big wicket of Taylor in the 46th over sending the dangerous batsman back on 93. He then also dismissed Ish Sodhi in his next over with the big-hitting all-rounder holing out to Kohli at long-on. Bhuvneshwar wrapped up the final two wickets to end the New Zealand innings at 243 after 49 overs. (Image: AP) 8/8 India’s run-chase got off to a good start as Shikhar Dhawan scored quick runs while Rohit Sharma took his time to settle in. Dhawan was the first to fall in the 9th over after scoring 28 off 27 balls. He edged a Trent Boult delivery to Ross Taylor at first slip. India were reduced to 1/39 at Dhawan’s dismissal. (Image: AP) First Published on Jan 28, 2019 01:12 pm