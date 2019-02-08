In pics | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Krunal and Rohit shine as India seal series-leveling win

Krunal got rid of Daryl Mitchell in controversial fashion off the last ball in the 5th over. Mitchell was adjudged LBW but it looked like there was an inside edge. He went for the review and despite a mark showing up on hotspot there wasn’t any sound on the Snickometer and Mitchell had to depart. The wicket seemed to unsettle the Kiwis as Krunal picked up his 3rd wicket when he trapped Williamson plumb in the 7th over. (Image: AP)