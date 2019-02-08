App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Krunal and Rohit shine as India seal series-leveling win

Catch all the top moments from the second T20I between India and New Zealand being played at Eden Park, Auckland.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India and New Zealand squared off for the 2nd T20I of their three-match series. The Kiwis held a 1-0 lead coming into this game and a win would seal the series in their favour. Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat. Both teams came into this game unchanged from their previous fixture. (Image: AP)
1/9

India and New Zealand squared off for the 2nd T20I of their three-match series. The Kiwis held a 1-0 lead coming into this game and a win would seal the series in their favour. Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat. Both teams came into this game unchanged from their previous fixture. (Image: AP)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya struck early for India getting rid of both Kiwi openers. Bhuvi first got Seifert caught behind in the 3rd over before Krunal got Munro to slice a shot straight towards Rohit at cover in the 5th over. Seifert and Munro who had scores of 84 and 34 respectively in the first T20I were dismissed for identical scores of 12. New Zealand were down to 41/2 at the fall of Munro’s wicket. (Image: AP)
2/9

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya struck early for India getting rid of both Kiwi openers. Bhuvi first got Seifert caught behind in the 3rd over before Krunal got Munro to slice a shot straight towards Rohit at cover in the 5th over. Seifert and Munro who had scores of 84 and 34 respectively in the first T20I were dismissed for identical scores of 12. New Zealand were down to 41/2 at the fall of Munro’s wicket. (Image: AP)
Krunal got rid of Daryl Mitchell in controversial fashion off the last ball in the 5th over. Mitchell was adjudged LBW but it looked like there was an inside edge. He went for the review and despite a mark showing up on hotspot there wasn’t any sound on the Snickometer and Mitchell had to depart. The wicket seemed to unsettle the Kiwis as Krunal picked up his 3rd wicket when he trapped Williamson plumb in the 7th over. (Image: AP)
3/9

Krunal got rid of Daryl Mitchell in controversial fashion off the last ball in the 5th over. Mitchell was adjudged LBW but it looked like there was an inside edge. He went for the review and despite a mark showing up on hotspot there wasn’t any sound on the Snickometer and Mitchell had to depart. The wicket seemed to unsettle the Kiwis as Krunal picked up his 3rd wicket when he trapped Williamson plumb in the 7th over. (Image: AP)
Colin de Grandhomme then went on the offensive as he stitched together a 77-run partnership with Ross Taylor off just 47 balls. Grandhomme did the bulk of the scoring as he brought up his fifty off just 27 deliveries. He was dismissed immediately after bringing up his half-century as he went for another big shot off Hardik Pandya but holed out to Rohit at extra cover. (Image: AP)
4/9

Colin de Grandhomme then went on the offensive as he stitched together a 77-run partnership with Ross Taylor off just 47 balls. Grandhomme did the bulk of the scoring as he brought up his fifty off just 27 deliveries. He was dismissed immediately after bringing up his half-century as he went for another big shot off Hardik Pandya but holed out to Rohit at extra cover. (Image: AP)
Ross Taylor took over after Grandhomme’s departure scoring 42 off 36 balls before he was run out in the 19th over. Taylor was running towards the non-striker’s end when a direct-hit from Vijay Shankar all the way out from long-on caught him well short of the crease. That brilliant bit of fielding from Shankar reduced New Zealand to 153/6. (Image: AP)
5/9

Ross Taylor took over after Grandhomme’s departure scoring 42 off 36 balls before he was run out in the 19th over. Taylor was running towards the non-striker’s end when a direct-hit from Vijay Shankar all the way out from long-on caught him well short of the crease. That brilliant bit of fielding from Shankar reduced New Zealand to 153/6. (Image: AP)
Khaleel Ahmed bowled an excellent final over where he castled both Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee while giving away just 5 runs. The brilliant bowling display from India limited New Zealand to just 158/8 after 20 overs. (Image: AP)
6/9

Khaleel Ahmed bowled an excellent final over where he castled both Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee while giving away just 5 runs. The brilliant bowling display from India limited New Zealand to just 158/8 after 20 overs. (Image: AP)
Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan took the game away from the Kiwis with a 79-run partnership for the first wicket. Rohit Sharma brought up his fifty in the 8th over but was dismissed soon after when he top-edged an Ish Sodhi delivery to Southee at midwicket. Rohit’s 50-run knock took him to the top of the all-time T20I run-scorers charts surpassing Martin Guptill. (Image: AP)
7/9

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan took the game away from the Kiwis with a 79-run partnership for the first wicket. Rohit Sharma brought up his fifty in the 8th over but was dismissed soon after when he top-edged an Ish Sodhi delivery to Southee at midwicket. Rohit’s 50-run knock took him to the top of the all-time T20I run-scorers charts surpassing Martin Guptill. (Image: AP)
Shikhar Dhawan was next to depart when Lockie Ferguson bounced him out in the 11th over with Grandhomme taking an easy catch at backward point. Vijar Shankar then joined Rishabh Pant in the middle and scored 14 off 8 balls before he was dismissed by a bouncer from Daryl Mitchell in the 14th over. India were placed at 118/3 at the fall of Shankar’s wicket. (Image: AP)
8/9

Shikhar Dhawan was next to depart when Lockie Ferguson bounced him out in the 11th over with Grandhomme taking an easy catch at backward point. Vijar Shankar then joined Rishabh Pant in the middle and scored 14 off 8 balls before he was dismissed by a bouncer from Daryl Mitchell in the 14th over. India were placed at 118/3 at the fall of Shankar’s wicket. (Image: AP)
Pant and Dhoni then stitched together an unbroken 44-run partnership to take India to victory with 7 wickets remaining. Pant who came in to bat at no. 3 finished with 40 runs off 28 balls. The win helped India level the series 1-1 and set up a decider tie at Seddon Park, Hamilton on February 10. (Image: AP)
9/9

Pant and Dhoni then stitched together an unbroken 44-run partnership to take India to victory with 7 wickets remaining. Pant who came in to bat at no. 3 finished with 40 runs off 28 balls. The win helped India level the series 1-1 and set up a decider at Seddon Park, Hamilton on February 10. (Image: AP)
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 06:13 pm

tags #cricket #India vs New Zealand #New Zealand #Slideshow

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.