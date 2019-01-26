In pics | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India take 2-0 series lead with dominant all-round performance

Catch all the top moments from the second ODI between India and New Zealand being played at the the Bay Oval Stadium, Mount Maunganui. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 After handing the Kiwis an embarrassing 8-wicket defeat in the 1st ODI at Napier, India travelled to the Bay Oval Stadium, Mount Maunganui with a spring in their step. Virat Kohli won the toss and after chasing in their previous four ODI matches the Indian skipper decided to bat first. India named an unchanged side while New Zealand made two changes to their playing XI. Ish Sodhi and Colin de Grandhomme replacing Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee. (Image: AP) 2/12 Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got India off to a flying start as they stitched a 154-run partnership off just 152 balls. Rohit Sharma was the first to bring up his half-century in the 18th over off 54 balls. Dhawan followed his strike partner as he brought up his 50 off 53 balls in the 21st over. (Image: AP) 3/12 New Zealand finally got the breakthrough in the 26th over when Dhawan slashed hard at a short and wide delivery from Trent Boult but only edged it back to wicketkeeper Tom Latham who took a good diving catch. Rohit Sharma looked set to score a century but he departed on a personal score of 87 in the 30th over. Sharma went looking for a six off Lockie Ferguson but holed out to de Grandhomme at deep backward square leg. (Image: AP) 4/12 Virat Kohli and Ambati Rayudu put up a 64-run stand in the middle overs to guide India's innings. Kohli was looking good scoring 43 off 45 balls before he top edged a short ball from Trent Boult in the 40th Over to Ish Sodhi standing at fine-leg. India were 236/3 when Kohli walked back. (Image: AP, file photo) 5/12 Rayudu played a measured innings of 47 off 48 balls before he lobbed a ball from Lockie Ferguson up in the air in the 46th over and the bowler completed an easy catch to send the batsman back. India were 271/4 at fall of Rayudu's wicket. (Image: AP) 6/12 MS Dhoni took charge of the Indian innings towards its fag end and remained unbeaten on 48 off 33 balls. Thanks to the efforts of Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav in the death overs India finished with 324/4 in 50 overs. (Image: AP) 7/12 The New Zealand run-chase didn’t get off to a great start as they lost opener Martin Guptill in just the 5th over. Guptill was looking to clear the ropes off Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s bowling but only found Yuzvendra Chahal at third man who took a good catch. New Zealand were reduced to 1/23 after just 5 overs. (Image: AP) 8/12 Things went from bad to worse for the Black Caps when they lost their ‘Mr. Dependable’ Kane Williamson in the 8th over. The Captain was looking to accelerate as he took 18 runs off the first four balls in Mohammed Shami’s over, hitting the pacer for back-to-back sixes and a four, but chopped the 5th delivery back onto the stumps. (Image: AP) 9/12 Colin Munro was dismissed LBW in the 15th over by Chahal. Munro went down on one knee looking for the switch-hit but missed as the ball hit him on the stomach. India then picked up the big wicket of Ross Taylor in the 18th over thanks to some great work by Dhoni. Taylor was beaten by a Kedar Jadhav delivery and his back foot came up ever so slightly during which MSD whipped off the bails in a flash. New Zealand were reduced to 4/100 at the dismissal of Taylor, still 224 runs adrift of India’s total. (Image: AP) 10/12 Kiwis run-chase was further dented when Kuldeep Yadav sent back Tom Latham and Colin de Grandhomme in quick succession. Latham was trapped LBW while Grandhomme was caught by Rayudu in the deep. New Zealand were struggling at 146/6 when Grandhomme was dismissed. (Image: AP, file photo) 11/12 Kuldeep continued to annoy the home side as he picked two wickets in the 30th over to almost seal the match for the visitors. The spinner first got Henry Nicholls caught my Mohammed Shami and then castled Ish Sodhi on the very next ball to leave NZ 166/8. Kuldeep finished with figures of 4/45 from 10 overs. (Image: AP) 12/12 Doug Bracewell played a good counter-attacking knock and brought up his maiden ODI fifty off just 35 balls in the 37th over. He did the bulk of the scoring in what was New Zealand’s highest partnership, adding 58 runs for the ninth wicket before Bhuvneshwar got him caught at long-on. Chahal then scalped Lockie Ferguson in the very next over to secure a 90-run victory. India hold a 2-0 lead and could wrap up the series in the third ODI on January 28 at this very same venue. (Image: AP) First Published on Jan 26, 2019 03:20 pm