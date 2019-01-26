In pics | IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: India take 2-0 series lead with dominant all-round performance

Colin Munro was dismissed LBW in the 15th over by Chahal. Munro went down on one knee looking for the switch-hit but missed as the ball hit him on the stomach. India then picked up the big wicket of Ross Taylor in the 18th over thanks to some great work by Dhoni. Taylor was beaten by a Kedar Jadhav delivery and his back foot came up ever so slightly during which MSD whipped off the bails in a flash. New Zealand were reduced to 4/100 at the dismissal of Taylor, still 224 runs adrift of India’s total. (Image: AP)