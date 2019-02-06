In pics | IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Seifert, Southee shine in comprehensive win for the Blackcaps

Ross Taylor played a good hard-hitting cameo to further up the scoring rate. India however, once again picked up two quick wickets to peg the Kiwis back. Grandhomme was dismissed thanks to a well-judged catch by substitute fielder Mohammed Siraj at the square leg boundary. Taylor was dismissed just two balls later as he got a top-edge to a Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery in the 19th over with Khaleel taking the catch. Taylor returned after adding 23 off 14 balls with NZ 191/6.Late flourish by Scott Kuggeleijn propelled the Kiwis to 219/6 in 20 overs. (Image: AP)