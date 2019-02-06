In pics | IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Seifert, Southee shine in comprehensive win for the Blackcaps

Catch all the top moments from the first T20I between India and New Zealand being played at the Westpac Stadium, Wellington Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 The first of three T20Is between India and New Zealand kicked off at Wellington. Rohit Sharma won the Toss and opted to field. Krunal Pandya and Rishabh Pant were included in the Indian playing XI while the Kiwis handed a debut to Daryl Mitchell. (Image: Reuters, file photo) 2/9 Openers Colin Munro and Tim Seifert got the Kiwis off to a blistering start adding 86 runs for the first wicket off just 50 balls. Seifert even brought up his maiden T20I fifty off just 30 balls in the 9th over. Krunal Pandya struck with the next delivery as he got Colin Munro caught by Vijay Shankar at long-on. (Image: AP) 3/9 Seifert was in blistering form as stitched a 48-run partnership off just 26 balls with Kane Williamson for the 2nd wicket. Seifert was finally dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed who castled him with a brilliant yorker in the 13th over. The batsman returned having scored 84 off 43 balls with New Zealand comfortably positioned at 134/2. (Image: AP) 4/9 Ross Taylor played a good hard-hitting cameo to further up the scoring rate. India however, once again picked up two quick wickets to peg the Kiwis back. Grandhomme was dismissed thanks to a well-judged catch by substitute fielder Mohammed Siraj at the square leg boundary. Taylor was dismissed just two balls later as he got a top-edge to a Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery in the 19th over with Khaleel taking the catch. Taylor returned after adding 23 off 14 balls with NZ 191/6.Late flourish by Scott Kuggeleijn propelled the Kiwis to 219/6 in 20 overs. (Image: AP) 5/9 Chasing a huge total of 220, the Indian chase began on a wrong note as they lost Rohit in juts the 3rd over. Rohit went for a pull shot on a Tim Southee delivery only to hole a catch to Lockie Ferguson at square leg. India were 18/1. (Image: AP) 6/9 Shikhar Dhawan hit two 4s and three 6s in his cameo of 29 runs. Lockie Ferguson then castled the Indian opener in the 6th over to reduce India to 51/2. (Image: AP) 7/9 NZ spin all-rounder Mitchell Santner dismissed Rishabh Pant and Vijay Shankar in the 9th over to dismantle the Indian chase. India were 65/4 when Shankar walked back. (Image: AP) 8/9 Early wickets meant Indian chase had already lost momentum and Ish Sodhi added insult to injury when he came up with another double-wicket over. Sodhi ended Dinesh Karthik and Krunal Pandya's stay at the middle in the 11th over. Chasing 220, Indian total looked miserable at 77/6.(Image: Reuters, file photo) 9/9 MS Dhoni and Krunal Pandya somehow managed to stitch together a 52-run stand during the middle overs. Tim Southee broke the partnership when he got Pandya caught by Seifert at deep extra cover in the 17th over. Dhoni got out in the 19th over playing a big shot against Southee. India got all-out on 139 when Daryl Mitchell clean bowled Yuzvendra Chahal. New Zealand won the match by 80 runs. (Image: AP) First Published on Feb 6, 2019 03:50 pm