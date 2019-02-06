App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | IND vs NZ 1st T20I: Seifert, Southee shine in comprehensive win for the Blackcaps

Catch all the top moments from the first T20I between India and New Zealand being played at the Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The first of three T20Is between India and New Zealand kicked off at Wellington. Rohit Sharma won the Toss and opted to field. Krunal Pandya and Rishabh Pant were included in the Indian playing XI while the Kiwis handed a debut to Daryl Mitchell. (Image: Reuters, file photo)
1/9

The first of three T20Is between India and New Zealand kicked off at Wellington. Rohit Sharma won the Toss and opted to field. Krunal Pandya and Rishabh Pant were included in the Indian playing XI while the Kiwis handed a debut to Daryl Mitchell. (Image: Reuters, file photo)
Openers Colin Munro and Tim Seifert got the Kiwis off to a blistering start adding 86 runs for the first wicket off just 50 balls. Seifert even brought up his maiden T20I fifty off just 30 balls in the 9th over. Krunal Pandya struck with the next delivery as he got Colin Munro caught by Vijay Shankar at long-on. (Image: AP)
2/9

Openers Colin Munro and Tim Seifert got the Kiwis off to a blistering start adding 86 runs for the first wicket off just 50 balls. Seifert even brought up his maiden T20I fifty off just 30 balls in the 9th over. Krunal Pandya struck with the next delivery as he got Colin Munro caught by Vijay Shankar at long-on. (Image: AP)
Seifert was in blistering form as stitched a 48-run partnership off just 26 balls with Kane Williamson for the 2nd wicket. Seifert was finally dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed who castled him with a brilliant yorker in the 13th over. The batsman returned having scored 84 off 43 balls with New Zealand comfortably positioned at 134/2. (Image: AP)
3/9

Seifert was in blistering form as stitched a 48-run partnership off just 26 balls with Kane Williamson for the 2nd wicket. Seifert was finally dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed who castled him with a brilliant yorker in the 13th over. The batsman returned having scored 84 off 43 balls with New Zealand comfortably positioned at 134/2. (Image: AP)
Ross Taylor played a good hard-hitting cameo to further up the scoring rate. India however, once again picked up two quick wickets to peg the Kiwis back. Grandhomme was dismissed thanks to a well-judged catch by substitute fielder Mohammed Siraj at the square leg boundary. Taylor was dismissed just two balls later as he got a top-edge to a Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery in the 19th over with Khaleel taking the catch. Taylor returned after adding 23 off 14 balls with NZ 191/6.(Image: AP)
4/9

Ross Taylor played a good hard-hitting cameo to further up the scoring rate. India however, once again picked up two quick wickets to peg the Kiwis back. Grandhomme was dismissed thanks to a well-judged catch by substitute fielder Mohammed Siraj at the square leg boundary. Taylor was dismissed just two balls later as he got a top-edge to a Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery in the 19th over with Khaleel taking the catch. Taylor returned after adding 23 off 14 balls with NZ 191/6.Late flourish by  Scott Kuggeleijn propelled the Kiwis to 219/6 in 20 overs. (Image: AP)
Chasing a huge total of 220, India chase began on a wrong note as they lost Rohit in juts the 3rd over. Rohit went for a pull shot on a Tim Southie delivery only to hole a catch to Lockie Ferguson at square leg. India were 18/1. (Image: AP)
5/9

Chasing a huge total of 220, India chase began on a wrong note as they lost Rohit in juts the 3rd over. Rohit went for a pull shot on a Tim Southie delivery only to hole a catch to Lockie Ferguson at square leg. India were 18/1. (Image: AP)
Shikhar Dhawan hit 2 4s and 3 6s in his cameo of 29 runs. Lockie Ferguson then castled the Indian opener in the 6th over to reduce India to 51/2. (Image: AP)
6/9

Shikhar Dhawan hit 2 4s and 3 6s in his cameo of 29 runs. Lockie Ferguson then castled the Indian opener in the 6th over to reduce India to 51/2. (Image: AP)
NZ spin all-rounder Mitchell Santner dismissed RIshabh Pant and Vijay Shankar in the 9th over to dismantle the Indian chase. India were 65/4 when Shankar walked back. (Image: AP)
7/9

NZ spin all-rounder Mitchell Santner dismissed RIshabh Pant and Vijay Shankar in the 9th over to dismantle the Indian chase. India were 65/4 when Shankar walked back. (Image: AP)
Early wickets meant Indian chase had already lost momentum and Ish Sodhi added insult to injury when he came up with another double-wicket over. Sodhi ended Dinesh Karthik and Krunal Pandya's stay at the middle in the 11th over. Chasing 220, Indian total looked miserable at 77/6.
8/9

Early wickets meant Indian chase had already lost momentum and Ish Sodhi added insult to injury when he came up with another double-wicket over. Sodhi ended Dinesh Karthik and Krunal Pandya's stay at the middle in the 11th over. Chasing 220, Indian total looked miserable at 77/6.(Image: Reuters, file photo)
MS Dhoni and Krunal Pandya somehow managed to stitch together a 52-run stand during the middle overs. Tim Southee broke the partnership when he got Pandya caught by Seifert at deep extra cover in the 17th over. Dhoni got out in the 19th over playing a big shot against Southee. India got all-out on 139 when Daryl Mitchell clean bowled Yuzvendra Chahal. New Zealand won the match by 80 runs. (Image: AP)
9/9

MS Dhoni and Krunal Pandya somehow managed to stitch together a 52-run stand during the middle overs. Tim Southee broke the partnership when he got Pandya caught by Seifert at deep extra cover in the 17th over. Dhoni got out in the 19th over playing a big shot against Southee. India got all-out on 139 when Daryl Mitchell clean bowled Yuzvendra Chahal. New Zealand won the match by 80 runs. (Image: AP)
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #cricket #India vs New Zealand #New Zealand #Slideshow

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.