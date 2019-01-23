In Pics |IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Dhawan's 78* takes India to victory after brilliant bowling display

Kedar Jadhav got the next breakthrough when he dismissed Henry Nicholls in the 24th over. He was helped by Kuldeep Yadav who took at absolute blinder at midwicket taking the catch just as the ball was going past him. Mohammed Shami then returned to the attack and trapped Mitchell Santner plump in front of the wickets in the 30th over to reduce New Zealand to 133/6. (Image: AP, file photo)