In Pics |IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Dhawan's 78* takes India to victory after brilliant bowling display

Here are the top moments from the first ODI between India and New Zealand played at the Mclean Park, Napier

1/11 On the morning of the 1st ODI New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat. Mohammed Shami gave his team a great start as he castled openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro inside the first four overs. The wickets helped Shami become the fastest Indian to reach 100 ODI wickets in only his 56th match. The Blackcaps openers were back without contributing much to the team's total as the home side were down 18/2. (Image: AP) 2/11 After Shami, it was Yuzvendra Chahal's turn to further dent the Kiwi innings. Chahal dismissed a well set Ross Taylor on 24 and Tom Latham on 11. Both the batsmen were caught and bowled. As Latham walked back New Zealand were 76/4 after 19 overs. (Image: AP) 3/11 Kedar Jadhav got the next breakthrough when he dismissed Henry Nicholls in the 24th over. He was helped by Kuldeep Yadav who took at absolute blinder at midwicket taking the catch just as the ball was going past him. Mohammed Shami then returned to the attack and trapped Mitchell Santner plump in front of the wickets in the 30th over to reduce New Zealand to 133/6. (Image: AP, file photo) 4/11 In the middle overs Williamson took control of the New Zealand innings and completed his 36th ODI half-century. Kuldeep Yadav then struck with a double-wicket maiden in the 32nd over to dent all Kiwi hopes. He first tempted Williamson into shot with a tossed up delivery which went straight to Vijay Shankar at long-on. Kuldeep then castled Doug Bracewell as he got the batsman to chop a googly back onto the stumps. When Bracewell walked back NZ were 146/8 (Image: Reuters, file photo) 5/11 Dhoni showed some lightening reflexes in the 36th over as he stumped Lockie Ferguson off Kuldeep's bowling. Dhoni then instructed Kuldeep to switch sides on the last ball of the 38th over and bowl at the stumps predicting that Trent Boult would defend with his eyes closed. Kuldeep obliged and sent down the googly which Boult edged straight towards Rohit who made no mistake at slip. New Zealand were thus all-out on 157. (Image: Reuters, file photo) 6/11 NZ getting bowled out in 38 overs meant that the Indian innings started early. Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma batted with a mix of caution and aggression to take their team to 41/0 before the players walked off for the Dinner break. (Image: AP) 7/11 Sharma lasted just two deliveries as the play resumed after the break. The batman edged a delivery from Doug Bracewell to Martin Guptill standing at slip. India were 41/1 at loss of Sharma's wicket. (Image: AP) 8/11 Virat Kohli and Dhawan then went about in chasing the NZ total down before 'Sun outrage' halted the play. The players walked off as the Sun's shine was directly in the line of sight of the batsman at one end. The play was suspended for 30 minutes. As the play resumed there were revised playing conditions. The match was reduced to a 49-over affair and one run was reduced from NZ total. (Image: AP) 9/11 Dhawan was lucky in the 12th over when he top-edged a Bracewell delivery high towards square leg but wicketkeeper Tom Latham who called for it couldn't get there in time and dropped a good opportunity. Dhawan went on to register his first fifty after nine ODI innings in the 23rd over. His half-century came off 69 balls. (Image: AP) 10/11 Kohli was closing in on another half-century but was dismissed by Lockie Ferguson in the 29th over. Ferguson sent down a short delivery and Kohli couldn't connect with the pull as he got a faint top-edge which travelled back to the keeper. Kohli was dismissed on a personal score of 45 with India just 24 run shy of victory. (Image: AP) 11/11 Dhawan and Rayudu then took India to victory with 8 wickets and 85 balls remaining. Mohammed Shami was adjudged as the Man of the Match, he got rid of both New Zealand openers and finished with 3/19 after just 6 overs. (Image: AP) First Published on Jan 23, 2019 02:30 pm