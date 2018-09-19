In pics! IND vs HKG Asia Cup 2018: India fight off spirited Hong Kong to register 26-run victory

Catch all the top moments from the Asia Cup 2018 Group A clash between India and Hong Kong played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 Hong Kong won the toss and opted to bowl first. At the toss Rohit Sharma announced that young left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed would be making his debut for India. K L Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah were left out of the playing 11 with an eye on the clash against Pakistan. (Image: AP) 2/12 India lost the wicket of skipper Rohit Sharma early in the game as he looked to attack spinner Ehsan Khan in the eight over. Rohit came dancing down the track but only got a leading edge which took the ball towards Nizakat Khan positioned at mid-off. (Image: AP) 3/12 Following Sharma’s dismissal, Shikhar Dhawan and Ambati Rayudu stitched together a 116-run partnership from 130 deliveries. Both batsmen brought up their half-centuries during that stand. Ambati Rayudu was caught behind in the 30th over as he was looking to play the uppercut against Ehsan Nawaz. (Image: AP) 4/12 A big positive for India was the return to form for opener Shikhar Dhawan who completed his century in the 36th over after facing just 105 deliveries. Dhawan was finally dismissed in the 41st over but the opener had scored 127-runs from 120 deliveries by then. (Image: AP) 5/12 Ehsan Khan picked up the big wicket of M S Dhoni in the 42nd over when he got the Indian wicketkeeper to edge a ball to Scott McKechnie. Dhoni was out on duck as the Indian scorecard read 242/4 (Image: AP) 6/12 Hong Kong bowler Kinchit Shah picked up the wickets of Dinesh Karthik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he controlled the flow of runs in the final ten overs. The Men in blue eventually ended up with a total of 285/7 in 50 overs. Shah was the stand out bowler for Hong Kong as he bowled a fine spell of 9-0-39-3. (Image: AP) 7/12 Hong Kong openers Anshuman Rath and Nizakat Khan began the chase on a positive note as they tore into the pacers, scoring 56 runs in the first 10 overs. Nizakat Khan completed only his third ODI fifty in the 12th over coming from 45 deliveries. (Image: AP) 8/12 Anshuman Khan was slower in reaching his fifty as he reached the milestone in the 29th over from 75 deliveries. Anshuman Khan and Nizakat Khan went on to stitch together a 174-run partnership which is Hong Kong's highest ever opening stand. (Image: AP) 9/12 Anshuman Rath was the first wicket to fall during Hong Kong's innings. Rath tried to drive Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav through cover but only managed to find Rohit Sharma who took a good low catch. At the fall of Rath's wicket Hong Kong's score read 174/1 after 34.1 overs. (Image: AP) 10/12 Nizakat Khan was the next batsman to go back as he was trapped in front of the wickets by Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed. Khan failed to convert his fifty into a century as he was dismissed on a personal score of 92. (Image: AP) 11/12 Hong Kong lost its way after the fall of Khan's wicket as the wickets started falling in quick succession. In the span of seven overs Hong Kong lost six wickets with spinner Yuzvendra Chahal accounting for three of them. At the fall of Aizaz Khan's wicket in the 45th over Hong Kong's scorecard read 228/6. (Image: AP) 12/12 Kuldeep Yadav accounted for the seventh wicket of Hong Kong's innings when he got Scott McKechnie stumped in the 47th over. Khaleel Ahmed then picked up his third wicket of the night when he scalped Ehsan Khan in the final over of the game. Hong Kong's innings ended at 259/8 in 50 overs giving India a hard fought victory by 26 runs. (Image: AP) First Published on Sep 19, 2018 01:58 am