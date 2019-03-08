In Pics | IND vs AUS: Zampa castles centurion Kohli as India lose their sixth wicket

Catch all the top moments from the third ODI between India and Australia played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 In a special gesture to the Indian Armed Forces, the Indian cricket team on the occasion of the third ODI at Ranchi wore special Camouflaged caps and donated their entire match fees to the National Defence Fund. MS Dhoni-playing in front of his home crowd-himself a Lt. Col. with the Territorial Army, presented the caps to each member of the team. (Image: AP) 2/9 India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl. The hosts fielded an unchanged side while Australia replaced all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile with pacer Jhye Richardson. (Image: AP) 3/9 Australian openers Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja took the Indian attack to the cleaners as they plundered 124 runs in the first 20 overs . In the process both batsmen completed their respective fifties. The partnership ended in the 32nd over when Kuldeep trapped Finch LBW. The Aussie skipper was dismissed on 93 after sharing a 193-run stand with Khawaja. (Image: AP) 4/9 Khawaja went on to bring up his maiden ODI century in the 37th over off 107 balls. He shared a 46-run stand with a dominant Glenn Maxwell but was dismissed in the 39th over as he miscued a shot off Mohammed Shami straight towards Jasprit Bumrah at midwicket. (Image: AP) 5/9 India picked up three wickets in quick succession to stop the Aussies who were marching towards a 350+ score. Maxwell (47) was the first to depart as he was run out thanks to brilliant work from Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni in the 42nd over. Kuldeep then dismissed Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb in the 44th over to reduce the Aussies to 263/5. (Image: AP) 6/9 Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey then stitched together an unbeaten 50-run partnership off 38 balls to take the Aussies to a strong total of 313/5 after 50 overs. Kuldeep Yadav finished as India’s best bowler with figures of 3/64. (Image: AP) 7/9 Defending a huge total of 313 Australia removed Shikhar Dhawan (1), Rohit Sharma (14) and Ambati Rayudu (2) inside first 10 overs. Jhye Richardson picked up the wicket of Dhawan and Pat Cummins accounted for the wickets of Rohit and Rayudu. After 10 overs India were reeling at 40/3 with Dhoni and Kohli batting in the middle. (Image: AP) 8/9 Kohli and Dhoni batted sensibly to stem the fall of wickets to give the Indian chase some respectability. The current Indian skipper and the former Indian skipper put together a 59-run partnership.(Image: AP) 9/9 Dhoni was castled on the first delivery of the 20th over by Adam Zampa. Dhoni walked back after making a patient 26 off 42 balls. India were struggling 86/4 as Dhoni walked back. (Image: AP) First Published on Mar 8, 2019 07:25 pm