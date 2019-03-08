In Pics | IND vs AUS: Zampa castles centurion Kohli as India lose their sixth wicket

India picked up three wickets in quick succession to stop the Aussies who were marching towards a 350+ score. Maxwell (47) was the first to depart as he was run out thanks to brilliant work from Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni in the 42nd over. Kuldeep then dismissed Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb in the 44th over to reduce the Aussies to 263/5. (Image: AP)