you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | IND vs AUS: Leading run scorers, wicket takers of the Test series

Here's a quick look at the leading run-scorers and top wicket-takers from the India vs Australia Test series

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Leading run scorers of the series — Cheteshwar Pujara (India) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 7 | Runs: 521 | HS: 193 | Average: 74.42 | 100s: 3 | 50s: 1 (Image: AP)
1/10

Leading run scorers of the series — Cheteshwar Pujara (India) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 7 | Runs: 521 | HS: 193 | Average: 74.42 | 100s: 3 | 50s: 1 (Image: AP)
Rishabh Pant (India) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 7 | Runs: 350 | HS: 159* | Average: 58.33 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 0 (Image: AP)
2/10

Rishabh Pant (India) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 7 | Runs: 350 | HS: 159* | Average: 58.33 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 0 (Image: AP)
Virat Kohli (India) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 7 | Runs: 282 | HS: 123 | Average: 40.82 | 100s: 1| 50s: 1 (Image: AP)
3/10

Virat Kohli (India) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 7 | Runs: 282 | HS: 123 | Average: 40.82 | 100s: 1| 50s: 1 (Image: AP)
Marcus Harris (Australia) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 8 | Runs: 258 | HS: 79 | Average: 36.85 | 100s: 0| 50s: 2 (Image: AP)
4/10

Marcus Harris (Australia) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 8 | Runs: 258 | HS: 79 | Average: 36.85 | 100s: 0| 50s: 2 (Image: AP)
Travis Head (Australia) | Matches: 4 |Innings: 7 | Runs: 237 | HS: 72 | Average: 33.85 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 2 (Image: AP)
5/10

Travis Head (Australia) | Matches: 4 |Innings: 7 | Runs: 237 | HS: 72 | Average: 33.85 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 2 (Image: AP)
Highest wicket takers of the series — Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 8 | Overs: 157.1 | Wickets: 21 | BBI: 6/33 | BBM: 9/86 | Average: 17.00 (Image: AP)
6/10

Highest wicket takers of the series — Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 8 | Overs: 157.1 | Wickets: 21 | BBI: 6/33 | BBM: 9/86 | Average: 17.00 (Image: AP)
Nathan Lyon (Australia) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 7 | Overs: 242.1 | Wickets: 21 | BBI: 6/122 | BBM: 8/106 | Average: 30.42 (Image: Reuters)
7/10

Nathan Lyon (Australia) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 7 | Overs: 242.1 | Wickets: 21 | BBI: 6/122 | BBM: 8/106 | Average: 30.42 (Image: Reuters)
Mohammed Shami (India) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 8 | Overs: 136.4 | Wickets: 16 | BBI: 6/56 | BBM: 6/136 | Average: 26.18 (Image: Reuters)
8/10

Mohammed Shami (India) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 8 | Overs: 136.4 | Wickets: 16 | BBI: 6/56 | BBM: 6/136 | Average: 26.18 (Image: Reuters)
Pat Cummins (Australia) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 7 | Overs: 145.0 | Wickets: 14 | BBI: 6/27 | BBM: 9/99 | Average: 27.78 (Image: AP)
9/10

Pat Cummins (Australia) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 7 | Overs: 145.0 | Wickets: 14 | BBI: 6/27 | BBM: 9/99 | Average: 27.78 (Image: AP)
Josh Hazlewood (Australia) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 7 | Overs: 152.1 | Wickets: 13 | BBI: 3/52 | BBM: 4/90 | Average: 30.61 (Image: AP)
10/10

Josh Hazlewood (Australia) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 7 | Overs: 152.1 | Wickets: 13 | BBI: 3/52 | BBM: 4/90 | Average: 30.61 (Image: AP)
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 12:58 pm

tags #Australia #cricket #India #India vs Australia #Slideshow

