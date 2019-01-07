In pics | IND vs AUS: Leading run scorers, wicket takers of the Test series

Here's a quick look at the leading run-scorers and top wicket-takers from the India vs Australia Test series Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Leading run scorers of the series — Cheteshwar Pujara (India) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 7 | Runs: 521 | HS: 193 | Average: 74.42 | 100s: 3 | 50s: 1 (Image: AP) 2/10 Rishabh Pant (India) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 7 | Runs: 350 | HS: 159* | Average: 58.33 | 100s: 1 | 50s: 0 (Image: AP) 3/10 Virat Kohli (India) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 7 | Runs: 282 | HS: 123 | Average: 40.82 | 100s: 1| 50s: 1 (Image: AP) 4/10 Marcus Harris (Australia) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 8 | Runs: 258 | HS: 79 | Average: 36.85 | 100s: 0| 50s: 2 (Image: AP) 5/10 Travis Head (Australia) | Matches: 4 |Innings: 7 | Runs: 237 | HS: 72 | Average: 33.85 | 100s: 0 | 50s: 2 (Image: AP) 6/10 Highest wicket takers of the series — Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 8 | Overs: 157.1 | Wickets: 21 | BBI: 6/33 | BBM: 9/86 | Average: 17.00 (Image: AP) 7/10 Nathan Lyon (Australia) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 7 | Overs: 242.1 | Wickets: 21 | BBI: 6/122 | BBM: 8/106 | Average: 30.42 (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Mohammed Shami (India) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 8 | Overs: 136.4 | Wickets: 16 | BBI: 6/56 | BBM: 6/136 | Average: 26.18 (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Pat Cummins (Australia) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 7 | Overs: 145.0 | Wickets: 14 | BBI: 6/27 | BBM: 9/99 | Average: 27.78 (Image: AP) 10/10 Josh Hazlewood (Australia) | Matches: 4 | Innings: 7 | Overs: 152.1 | Wickets: 13 | BBI: 3/52 | BBM: 4/90 | Average: 30.61 (Image: AP) First Published on Jan 7, 2019 12:58 pm