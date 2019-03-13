In pics | IND vs AUS 5th ODI: Australia complete remarkable comeback from 2-0 down to win series

Catch all the top moments from the fifth ODI between India and Australia played at the Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 India and Australia met for the series decider at the Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi. India led the series 2-0 before Australia clawed their way back with stunning performances to level the series. Aussie skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat first. Both sides made 2 changes from the previous match. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal and KL Rahul were replaced by Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami. Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Lyon replaced Shaun Marsh and Jason Behrendorff. (Image: AP) 2/13 The Aussie openers got their team to a good start with a 76-run partnership off 87 balls. Usman Khawaja did the bulk of the scoring in the partnership while Finch played second fiddle. (Image: AP) 3/13 Jadeja finally got the breakthrough in the 15th over when he castled Finch (27 off 42 balls). Finch got forward to defend but the ball spun past the outside edge to upset the off-stump. Australia were 76/1 (Image: AP) 4/13 Khawaja along with Peter Handcomb stitched a 99-run stand in the middle overs. Continuing his rich vein of form the southpaw completed his second hundred of the series when he nudged a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav for a single in the 32nd over. Australia were in control 175/1. (Image: AP) 5/13 Usman Khawaja’s innings came to an end when he edged a delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kohli standing at cover in the 33rd over. Khawaja walked back after making 100 off 106 balls. His innings was laced with 10 boundaries and 2 sixes. (Image: AP) 6/13 India pulled things back as Jadeja and Mohammed Shami accounted for the wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Peter Handscomb respectively. Maxwell was out in the 34th over scoring just one run while Handscomb walked back in the 37th over after scoring a well compiled 52 off 60 balls. From 175/1 Australia were suddenly struggling at 182/4. (Image: AP) 7/13 India kept picking wickets at regular interval to derail the Australian innings. Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Turner each scored 20 while Alex Carey made only 3. A late flourish by Jhye Richardson (29) and Pat Cummins (15) helped Australia to a respectable 272/9 in 50 overs. (Image: AP) 8/13 India’s run-chase got off to a horrible start as Shikhar Dhawan was caught behind in just the 5th over. Dhawan went for the drive against Cummins but only managed a thin edge back to the wicketkeeper. Virat Kohli then added 20 off 22 balls but departed in similar fashion as he was caught behind in the 13th over with Marcus Stoinis bowling. India were 68/2 at the fall of Kohli’s wicket. (Image: AP) 9/13 Rishabh Pant walked out to bat at no. 4 and could only add 16 runs before getting caught at first slip off Nathan Lyon’s bowling in the 18th over. However, Rohit showed good form at the other end and went on to complete his half-century in the 24th over. He even became the joint third fastest to reach 8000 ODI runs during his innings. Rohit completed 8000 ODI runs in 200 innings. Only AB de Villiers (182) and Kohli (175) have taken fewer innings. (Image: AP, file photo) 10/13 Australia celebrated the wicket of Vijay Shankar in the 25th over. The all-rounder perished after making 16 off 21 balls trying to play a big shot off an Adam Zampa delivery only to give a simple catch to Khawaja standing at long-on. (Image: AP) 11/13 Soon, Zampa bowled a brilliant double wicket maiden in which he got Rohit and Ravindra Jadeja stumped. Rohit made a composed 56 while Jadeja was out on a Duck. India were reeling 132/6 when Jadeja walked back. (Image: AP) 12/13 Kedar Jadhav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar stitched together a brilliant 91-run partnership for the 7th wicket to give India hope of an unlikely comeback. However with 50 runs still required Cummins got Bhuvneshwar (46 off 54 balls) caught out on the last ball of the 46th over. Richardson then got Kedar (44 off 57 balls) caught out on the very next delivery to reduce India to 223/8. (Image: AP) 13/13 The Indian tail could add just 14 runs as Australia bowled them out for 237. Australia became only the 5th team to win a series from 2-0 down. It was also their first ODI series win in India since 2009. Usman Khawaja was adjudged as Man of the Match for his 100 off 106 balls and Man of the Series as he finished as highest run-scorer. (Image: AP) First Published on Mar 13, 2019 10:00 pm