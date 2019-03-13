App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | IND vs AUS 5th ODI: Australia complete remarkable comeback from 2-0 down to win series

Catch all the top moments from the fifth ODI between India and Australia played at the Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India and Australia met for the series decider at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi. India led the series 2-0 before Australia clawed their way back with stunning performances to level the series. Both sides made 2 changes from the previous match. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal and KL Rahul were replaced by Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami. Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Lyon replaced Shaun Marsh and Jason Behrendorff. (Image: AP)
1/13

India and Australia met for the series decider at the Feroz Shah Kotla,  New Delhi. India led the series 2-0 before Australia clawed their way back with stunning performances to level the series. Aussie skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat first. Both sides made 2 changes from the previous match. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal and KL Rahul were replaced by Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami. Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Lyon replaced Shaun Marsh and Jason Behrendorff. (Image: AP)
The Aussie openers got their team to a good start with a 76-run partnership off 87 balls. Usman Khawaja did the bulk of the scoring in the partnership while Finch played second fiddle. (Image: AP)
2/13

The Aussie openers got their team to a good start with a 76-run partnership off 87 balls. Usman Khawaja did the bulk of the scoring in the partnership while Finch played second fiddle. (Image: AP)
Jadeja finally got the breakthrough in the 15th over when he castled Finch (27 off 42 balls). Finch got forward to defend but the ball spun past the outside edge to upset the off-stump. (Image: AP)
3/13

Jadeja finally got the breakthrough in the 15th over when he castled Finch (27 off 42 balls). Finch got forward to defend but the ball spun past the outside edge to upset the off-stump. Australia were 76/1 (Image: AP)
Khawaja along with Peter Handcomb stitched a 99-run stand in the middle overs. Continuing his rich vein of form the southpaw completed his second hundred of the series when he nudged a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav for a single in the 32nd over. Australia were in control 175/1. (Image: AP)
4/13

Khawaja along with Peter Handcomb stitched a 99-run stand in the middle overs. Continuing his rich vein of form the southpaw completed his second hundred of the series when he nudged a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav for a single in the 32nd over. Australia were in control 175/1. (Image: AP)
Usman Khawaja’s innings came to an end when he edged a delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kohli standing at cover in the 33rd over. Khawaja walked back after making 100 off 106 balls. His innings was laced with 10 boundaries and 2 sixes. (Image: AP)
5/13

Usman Khawaja’s innings came to an end when he edged a delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Kohli standing at cover in the 33rd over. Khawaja walked back after making 100 off 106 balls. His innings was laced with 10 boundaries and 2 sixes. (Image: AP)
India pulled things back as Jadeja and Mohammed Shami accounted for the wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Peter Handscomb respectively. Maxwell was out in the 34th over scoring just one run while Handscomb walked back in the 37th over after scoring a well compiled 52 off 60 balls. From 175/1 Australia were suddenly struggling at 182/4. (Image: AP)
6/13

India pulled things back as Jadeja and Mohammed Shami accounted for the wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Peter Handscomb respectively. Maxwell was out in the 34th over scoring just one run while Handscomb walked back in the 37th over after scoring a well compiled 52 off 60 balls. From 175/1 Australia were suddenly struggling at 182/4. (Image: AP)
India kept picking wickets at regular interval to derail the Australian innings. Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar each scored 20 while Alex Carey made only 3. A late flourish by Jhye Richardson (29) and Pat Cummins (15) helped Australia to a respectable 272/9 in 50 overs. (Image: AP)
7/13

India kept picking wickets at regular interval to derail the Australian innings. Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Turner each scored 20 while Alex Carey made only 3. A late flourish by Jhye Richardson (29) and Pat Cummins (15) helped Australia to a respectable 272/9 in 50 overs. (Image: AP)
India’s run-chase got off to a horrible start as Shikhar Dhawan was caught behind in just the 5th over. Dhawan went for the drive against Cummins but only managed a thin edge back to the wicketkeeper. Virat Kohli then added 20 off 22 balls but departed in similar fashion as he was caught behind in the 13th over with Marcus Stoinis bowling. India were 68/2 at the fall of Kohli’s wicket. (Image: AP)
8/13

India’s run-chase got off to a horrible start as Shikhar Dhawan was caught behind in just the 5th over. Dhawan went for the drive against Cummins but only managed a thin edge back to the wicketkeeper. Virat Kohli then added 20 off 22 balls but departed in similar fashion as he was caught behind in the 13th over with Marcus Stoinis bowling. India were 68/2 at the fall of Kohli’s wicket. (Image: AP)
Rishabh Pant walked out to bat at no. 4 and could only add 16 off 16 balls before getting caught at first slip off Nathan Lyon’s bowling in the 18th over. However, Rohit showed good form at the other end and went on to complete his half-century in the 24th over. He even became the joint third fastest to reach 8000 ODI runs during his innings. Rohit completed 8000 ODI runs in 200 innings. Only AB de Villiers (182) and Kohli (175) have taken fewer innings. (Image: AP)
9/13

Rishabh Pant walked out to bat at no. 4 and could only add 16 runs before getting caught at first slip off Nathan Lyon’s bowling in the 18th over. However, Rohit showed good form at the other end and went on to complete his half-century in the 24th over. He even became the joint third fastest to reach 8000 ODI runs during his innings. Rohit completed 8000 ODI runs in 200 innings. Only AB de Villiers (182) and Kohli (175) have taken fewer innings. (Image: AP, file photo)
Australia celebrated the wicket of Vijay Shankar in the 25th over. The all-rounder perished after making 16 off 21 balls. Soon, bowled a brilliant double wicket maiden in which he got Rohit and Ravindra Jadeja stumped. Rohit made a composed 56 while Jadeja was out on a Duck. India were reeling 132/6 when Jadeja walked back. (Image: AP)
10/13

Australia celebrated the wicket of Vijay Shankar in the 25th over. The all-rounder perished after making 16 off 21 balls trying to play a big shot off an Adam Zampa delivery only to give a simple catch to Khawaja standing at long-on. (Image: AP)
Soon, Zampa bowled a brilliant double wicket maiden in which he got Rohit and Ravindra Jadeja stumped. Rohit made a composed 56 while Jadeja was out on a Duck. India were reeling 132/6 when Jadeja walked back. (Image: AP)
11/13

Soon, Zampa bowled a brilliant double wicket maiden in which he got Rohit and Ravindra Jadeja stumped. Rohit made a composed 56 while Jadeja was out on a Duck. India were reeling 132/6 when Jadeja walked back. (Image: AP)
Kedar Jadhav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar stitched together a brilliant 91-run partnership for the 7th wicket to give India hope of an unlikely comeback. However with 50 runs still required Cummins got Bhuvneshwar (46 off 54 balls) caught out on the last ball of the 46th over. Richardson then got Kedar (44 off 57 balls) caught out on the very next delivery to reduce India to 223/8. (Image: AP)
12/13

Kedar Jadhav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar stitched together a brilliant 91-run partnership for the 7th wicket to give India hope of an unlikely comeback. However with 50 runs still required Cummins got Bhuvneshwar (46 off 54 balls) caught out on the last ball of the 46th over. Richardson then got Kedar (44 off 57 balls) caught out on the very next delivery to reduce India to 223/8. (Image: AP)
The Indian tail could add just 14 runs as Australia bowled them out for 237. Australia became only the 5th team to win a series from 2-0 down. It was also their first ODI series win in India since 2009. Usman Khawaja was adjudged as Man of the Match for his 100 off 106 balls and Man of the Series as he finished as highest run-scorer. (Image: AP)
13/13

The Indian tail could add just 14 runs as Australia bowled them out for 237. Australia became only the 5th team to win a series from 2-0 down. It was also their first ODI series win in India since 2009. Usman Khawaja was adjudged as Man of the Match for his 100 off 106 balls and Man of the Series as he finished as highest run-scorer. (Image: AP)
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 10:00 pm

tags #Australia #cricket #India vs Australia #Slideshow

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

India, Pakistan to Hold First Meeting on Kartarpur Corridor Today

Bihar Grand Alliance Talks: Congress Likely to Contest From 11 Seats, ...

WATCH | Still Unsure About Shankar & Pant's World Cup Chances: Nehra

Chennaiyin FC Ride on Jeje Strike to Secure AFC Cup Group Stage Spot

South Africa Thrash Sorry Sri Lanka Despite Udana Heroics

Eight Killed in Brazil School Shooting, Two Suspects Dead

BJP MLA Files Police Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi for Addressing JeM ...

UK Set for Another Major Brexit Vote to Rule Out No-deal Exit

Reliance Halts Oil Exports to Venezuela in View of US Sanctions

Is this the right time to push for higher ethanol production as India ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

China blocks move at UN to list Masood Azhar as global terrorist; Indi ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

In Gandhinagar, Priyanka Gandhi re-frames idea of patriotism and gives ...

US college admissions scandal exposes dark side of how America's rich ...

Made in Heaven: Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna is a refreshingly comp ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Special Olympics 2019: More than 7,500 athletes from 200 countries to ...

India vs Australia: Fans fume as Virat Kohli & Co are outgunned, clamo ...

Tigmanshu Dhulia's dialogue from Milan Talkies will leave you in split ...

Emilia Clarke compares GoT's ending to taking off a bra!

Brahmastra: Does Ayan Mukerji’s recent post hint at Ranbir Kapoor an ...

Manoj Bajpayee: The man who is celebrated everywhere but Filmfare

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the perfectionist impressed us w ...

Modi, the Eros Now web series will release during the general election ...

Morgan Freeman joins the cast of The Hitman's Bodyguard sequel
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.