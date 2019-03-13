In pics | IND vs AUS 5th ODI: Australia complete remarkable comeback from 2-0 down to win series

Rishabh Pant walked out to bat at no. 4 and could only add 16 runs before getting caught at first slip off Nathan Lyon’s bowling in the 18th over. However, Rohit showed good form at the other end and went on to complete his half-century in the 24th over. He even became the joint third fastest to reach 8000 ODI runs during his innings. Rohit completed 8000 ODI runs in 200 innings. Only AB de Villiers (182) and Kohli (175) have taken fewer innings. (Image: AP, file photo)