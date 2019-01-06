In pics | IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 4: Kuldeep's five-for makes Oz follow-on at home for first time since 1988

Hazlewood and Starc went on to add 42 runs for the final wicket before Kuldeep returned to complete his five-wicket haul. The crafty spinner trapped Hazlewood in front of the wickets in the 105th over thus ending with figures of 31.5-6-88-5. Having bowled out the Aussies for just 300 runs, Virat Kohli opted to enforce the follow-on. It was the first time in 31 years that Australia was following on in a Test at home. (Image: AP)