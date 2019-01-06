In pics | IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 4: Kuldeep's five-for makes Oz follow-on at home for first time since 1988

Catch all the top moments from Day 4 of the fourth Test between Indian and Australia being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Rain delayed the start of play on Day 4. The entire first session was washed out and play resumed late into the second session with Peter Handscomb and Pat Cummins on strike. (Image: AP) 2/6 India opted for the new ball immediately and Shami struck in his very first over as he castled Cummins with a delivery that stayed low to crash into the off-stump. Cummins was unlucky as he returned with just 25 runs with Australia struggling at 236/7. (Image: AP) 3/6 Jasprit Bumrah picked up his first wicket of the innings in the 90th over as he got Handscomb to chop a shorter delivery back onto the stumps. The wicket reduced Australia to 257/8 still 365 runs adrift of India’s first innings total. (Image: AP) 4/6 Kuldeep Yadav then picked up his fourth wicket of the innings in the very next over as he trapped Nathan Lyon LBW. Lyon returned for a duck having faced just five deliveries. Kuldeep got Josh Hazlewood to top-edge a delivery high towards mid-on in the 93rd over but Hanuma Vihari dropped what should’ve been an easy catch. (Image: AP) 5/6 Hazlewood and Starc went on to add 42 runs for the final wicket before Kuldeep returned to complete his five-wicket haul. The crafty spinner trapped Hazlewood in front of the wickets in the 105th over thus ending with figures of 31.5-6-88-5. Having bowled out the Aussies for just 300 runs, Virat Kohli opted to enforce the follow-on. It was the first time in 31 years that Australia was following on in a Test at home. (Image: AP) 6/6 Aussie openers Usman Khawaja and Marcus Harris could add only 6 runs to the board before an early Tea was taken because of bad light. The start of the final session was further delayed as the light situation at the ground showed no signs of improving. The umpires finally called an end to the day's play with Australia 6/0 at Stumps, still trailing India by 316 runs. (Image: AP) First Published on Jan 6, 2019 12:22 pm