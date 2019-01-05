In pics | IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 3: Kuldeep, Jadeja spin webs around Oz batsmen to put India in command

Catch all the top moments from Day 3 of the fourth Test between Indian and Australia being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Day 3 of the Sydney Test is called "Jane McGrath Day” after the late wife of former Aussie pacer Glenn McGrath who died in 2008 from breast cancer. Famously also known as the ‘Pink Test’, it aims to raise funds for the McGrath Foundation which is a breast cancer support and education charity in Australia. The day began with the Indian players handing over their Pink caps to McGrath which will later be auctioned to raise money for the charity. (Image: AP) 2/11 ind vs aus 4th test day 3 SCG covers 3/11 As the action began, overnight batsmen Usman Khawaja and Marcus Harris exploited the easy batting conditions and got off to a fast start. (Image: AP) 4/11 Khawaja was the first to depart from the middle as he was caught by Cheteshwar Pujara at mid-wicket off a Kuldeep Yadav delivery. The southpaw intended to play an aggressive stroke but mistimed his shot. Khawaja made 27 and Australia were 72/1 at the fall of his wicket. (Image: AP) 5/11 Harris continued hurting the Indian bowlers as he played attacking shots and soon completed his second Test fifty off just 67 balls in the 25th over. (Image: AP) 6/11 Harris looked good to score the first century by an Australian in the series but Ravindra Jadeja had other ideas. The Indian all-rounder got Harris to chop the ball onto the stumps as he cut short a promising innings. Harris made 79 from 120 balls. Australia were 128/2 as the second opener walked back. (Image: AP) 7/11 Shaun Marsh struggled to get going and Jadeja put him out of his misery as he got the batsman to nick a delivery to first slip. India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane standing at first slip accepted the catch gleefully. (Image: AP) 8/11 There was more delight in store for the Indians as Rahane took another great catch to send back Marnus Labuschagne. The Aussie no. 3 was looking solid until he played an on-drive off Mohammed Shami's delivery but Rahane placed at short mid-wicket took a good sharp catch almost off the ground. Labuschagne walked back after making 38 as Australia were reduced to 152/4. (Image: AP) 9/11 Peter Handscomb and Travis Head then steadied the Australian innings as they stitched together a 40-run partnership off 88 deliveries. Head then threw away his wicket cheaply as he drilled a full toss delivery back towards Kuldeep who did well to react quickly and take a low catch. The wicket just before Tea reduced Australia to 192/5. (Image: AP) 10/11 Kuldeep struck again in the very first over after Tea as he castled Aussie skipper Tim Paine. He lured Paine into a drive away from the body and got the ball to spin back in sharply to sneak through the gate and hit the top of leg-stump. Paine was dismissed with just 5 runs to his name as the Australian tail was exposed. (Image: AP) 11/11 Play had to be abandoned midway through the 84th over as a light drizzle hit the ground. With 16.3 overs left to be bowled the umpires declared that play will start early on the next two days to make up for the lost overs. Australia ended the day with 236/8 trailing India by 386 runs. They need 187 runs more to avoid an embarrassing follow-on. (Image: AP) First Published on Jan 5, 2019 12:00 pm