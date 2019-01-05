In pics | IND vs AUS 4th Test, Day 3: Kuldeep, Jadeja spin webs around Oz batsmen to put India in command

Day 3 of the Sydney Test is called "Jane McGrath Day” after the late wife of former Aussie pacer Glenn McGrath who died in 2008 from breast cancer. Famously also known as the ‘Pink Test’, it aims to raise funds for the McGrath Foundation which is a breast cancer support and education charity in Australia. The day began with the Indian players handing over their Pink caps to McGrath which will later be auctioned to raise money for the charity. (Image: AP)