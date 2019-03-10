In pics | IND vs AUS 4th ODI: Khawaja's fifty helps Oz after losing Finch, Marsh early

India lost 3 wickets in the final two overs. Vijay Shankar played a couple of impressive shots during his 26 off 15-balls cameo but was caught out in Cummins’ over. Cummins went on to finish with a fifer as he showed great reflexes to take a brilliant low return catch sending Yuzvendra Chahal back for a golden duck. Jasprit Bumrah stepped out to face the final delivery and ensured India finish with a flourish as he deposited the ball high over long-on for a SIX. His shot had everybody in the stadium, including his captain, off their feet. It was also Bumrah’s first 6 for India as they finished with 358/9. (Image:AP, file photo)