you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Mar 10, 2019 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | IND vs AUS 4th ODI: Khawaja's fifty helps Oz after losing Finch, Marsh early

Catch all the top moments from the fourth ODI between India and Australia played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali,

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With the series precariously poised at 2-1 in India’s favour, both teams squared off for the 4th ODI at Mohali. India made four changes to their playing XI with KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar coming in to replace Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami respectively. Australia made two changes with Jason Behrendorff and Aston Turner replacing Nathan Lyon and Marcus Stoinis. (Image: AP)
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan recovered spectacularly from their recent slump in form to get India off to a quick start. Their 100-run partnership came off just 104 balls in the 18th over. Dhawan was the first to complete his half-century off 44 balls and Rohit followed soon after taking 61 balls to get his 50. (Image: AP)
Rohit was visibly frustrated with himself for missing out on a century when he pulled a Richardson delivery straight towards Handscomb at the cow corner. The Indian opener walked back on 95 in the 31st over. Dhawan however completed his century in the very next over off just 97 deliveries. He was batting exceptionally well and even went past the milestone of 10,000 List A runs for India during his innings. (Image: AP)
Following his 100 Dhawan picked up the pace even more as he raced to 143 off just 115 balls until he missed a Cummins delivery which crashed into the stumps. India were reduced to 254/2 with Kohli walking to the crease. Kohli comes into this match having scored two back-to-back centuries in the last two. (Image: AP)
However, it was not to be Kohli’s day as he walked back having scored just 7 in the 40th over after edging a delivery back to Alex Carey. It was the 4th time in 7 matches that Jhye Richardson picked up the priced scalp of King Kohli. KL Rahul followed soon after in similar manner with 26 off 31 balls. India were reduced to 296/4 at the fall of Rahul’s wicket in the 43rd over. (Image: AP)
Aus vs Ind 1st T20I Rishabh PantRishabh Pant hit four 4’s and one 6 in his 24-ball 36 but was caught out by Finch in the 46th over while looking for yet another big shot. Pat Cummins was the bowler and he went on to get Kedar Jadhav (10 off 12 balls) dismissed in the same fashion in the 48th over. (Image: AP)
India lost 3 wickets in the final two overs. Vijay Shankar played a couple of impressive shots during his 26 off 15-balls cameo but was caught out in Cummins’ over. Cummins went on to finish with a fifer as he showed great reflexes to take a brilliant low return catch sending Yuzvendra Chahal back for a golden duck. Jasprit Bumrah stepped out to face the final delivery and ensured India finish with a flourish as he deposited the ball high over long-on for a SIX. His shot had everybody in the stadium, including his captain, off their feet. It was also Bumrah’s first 6 for India as they finished with 358/9. (Image:AP, file photo)
India got off to a brilliant start as Bhuvneshwar sent back Aussie captain Finch for a duck in the very first over. Bumrah then struck with a brilliant pacy yorker to castle Shaun Marsh in the 4th over. Australia were reduced to 12/2 inside 4 overs. (Image: AP)
First Published on Mar 10, 2019 07:15 pm

tags #Australia #cricket #India vs Australia #Slideshow

