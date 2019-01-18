In pics | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni masterpiece takes India to historic series win

Catch all the top moments from the third ODI between India and Australia being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 With the series tied 1-1, India and Australia met for the decider tie at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl. India made three changes with debutant Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav and Yuzvendra Chahal replacing Mohammed Siraj, Ambati Rayudu and Kuldeep Yadav. Australia replaced Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Lyon with Billy Stanlake and Adam Zampa. (Image: Reuters) 2/9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India the perfect start as he sent back both openers early. He first got Alex Carey to edge a delivery straight to Virat Kohli at second slip in the 3rd over. Aaron Finch managed just 14 off 24 deliveries before Bhuvneshwar trapped him plumb in front of the wickets in the 9th over. Australia were down 2/27 after just 9 overs. (Image: AP) 3/9 Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja then stitched a 73-run partnership before Yuzvendra Chahal entered the attack and dismissed both batsmen in his first over. Chahal spotted Marsh’s charge early and sent the ball sliding down leg with Dhoni completing the formalities. Khawaja then threw away his wicket as a leading edge sent the ball looping back to Chahal who took the catch comfortably. Australia were down to 4/101 after 24 overs. (Image: AP) 4/9 Glenn Maxwell along with Marcus Stoinis had barely managed to 22 runs together when Stoinis edged a delivery from Chahal to Rohit Sharma standing at first slip. Australia were five down at 123. (Image: AP) 5/9 With Australia struggling for runs, Maxwell decided to take on the Indian bowlers. He added a quick-fire 26 off 19 balls before losing his wicket. Maxwell tried to pull a bouncer from Mohammed Shami but Bhuvneshwar standing at deep fine leg came charging in before taking a brilliant diving catch. (Image: AP) 6/9 Peter Handscomb brought up his half-century in the 42nd over taking Australia past the 200-run mark. Chahal then ran through the Australian tail as he sent back Jyhe Richardson, Handcomb and Adam Zampa in quick succession. The leg-spinner finished with career best figures of 6/42 which also equaled Ajit Agarkar’s record for best bowling figures in Australia. Shami then castled Stanlake as India bowled out Australia for just 230 runs in 48.4 overs. (Image: Reuters) 7/9 India’s run-chase got off to an inauspicious start as Peter Siddle struck early sending back Rohit Sharma in the 6th over. Sharma got a leading edge which flew towards Shaun Marsh who took a smart catch at first slip. Sharma’s wicket meant that Virat Kohli joined Shikhar Dhawan in the middle. (Image: AP) 8/9 Shikhar Dhawan once again got a start but failed to capitalize on it. He scored 23 off 46 balls before chipping a Marcus Stoinis delivery back to the bowler who showed great reflexes to take the catch. MS Dhoni then walked in to bat and was dropped by Glenn Maxwell on the very first delivery he faced. Maxwell putting down a sitter after Dhoni played a loose cut shot. (Image: AP) 9/9 Virat Kohli along with MS Dhoni brought up a 54-run stand to control India's chase before the Indian skipper played a rare bad shot off a Jhye Richardson delivery to give a simple catch to keeper Alex Carey. Kohli walked back after making 46 with India at 113/3. (Image: AP) First Published on Jan 18, 2019 01:35 pm