In pics | IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni masterpiece takes India to historic series win

Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja then stitched a 73-run partnership before Yuzvendra Chahal entered the attack and dismissed both batsmen in his first over. Chahal spotted Marsh’s charge early and sent the ball sliding down leg with Dhoni completing the formalities. Khawaja then threw away his wicket as a leading edge sent the ball looping back to Chahal who took the catch comfortably. Australia were down to 4/101 after 24 overs. (Image: AP)