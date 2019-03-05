App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 10:42 PM IST

In Pics | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Shankar's heroics in last over help India clinch its 500th ODI win

Catch all the top moments from the second ODI between India and Australia played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Similar to the previous match Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss, but opted to bowl first. While Indian captain Virat Kohli decided not to tinker with the winning combination of the first match, Finch brought in Shaun Marsh and Nathan Lyon in place of Ashton Turner and Jason Behrendorff. (Image: Reuters, Representational)
Similar to the previous match Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss, but opted to bowl first. While Indian captain Virat Kohli decided not to tinker with the winning combination of the first match, Finch brought in Shaun Marsh and Nathan Lyon in place of Ashton Turner and Jason Behrendorff. (Image: Reuters, Representational)
Australia got off to a bright start with pacer Pat Cummins removing Raohi Sharma on a duck in the very first over of the match. Sharma. The Indian opener was forced to play an upper cut on a bouncer which was rightfully caught by Adam Zampa at third-man. (Image: AP)
Australia got off to a bright start with pacer Pat Cummins removing Rohit Sharma on a duck in the very first over of the match. The Indian opener was forced to play an upper cut on a bouncer which was rightfully caught by Adam Zampa at third-man. (Image: AP)
Australia then removed Shikhar Dhawan when Glenn Maxwell trapped the batsman in front of the wickets. India were reduced to 38/2 in 9 overs with Dhawan walking back after making 21. (Image: AP)
Australia then removed Shikhar Dhawan when Glenn Maxwell trapped the batsman in front of the wickets. India were reduced to 38/2 in 9 overs with Dhawan walking back after making 21. (Image: AP)
Ambati Rayudu looked shaky during his 32-ball stay and could manage only 18 runs before being trapped LBW by Nathan Lyon in the Australian’s first over of the game. Rayudu opted for the review but there wasn’t anything there to save him. Vijay Shankar was the next batsman to emerge as he was promoted higher up the order. (Image: AP)
Ambati Rayudu looked shaky during his 32-ball stay and could manage only 18 runs before being trapped LBW by Nathan Lyon in the Australian’s first over of the game. Rayudu opted for the review but there wasn’t anything there to save him. Vijay Shankar was the next batsman to emerge as he was promoted higher up the order. (Image: AP)
Shankar looked in great touch as he scored a quick-fire 46 off just 41 balls including five 4’s and one 6. He stitched together an 81-run partnership with skipper Kohli who brought up his fifty in the 25th over. Shankar was unlucky to be dismissed run out in the 29th over. Zampa tossed up a delivery to Kohli who crunched it straight back, the bowler managed to get a finger on it before the ball crashed into the stumps with Shankar inches away from safely. (Image: AP)
Shankar looked in great touch as he scored a quick-fire 46 off just 41 balls including five 4’s and one 6. He stitched together an 81-run partnership with skipper Kohli. Shankar was unlucky to be dismissed run out in the 29th over. Zampa tossed up a delivery to Kohli who crunched it straight back, the bowler managed to get a finger on it before the ball crashed into the stumps with Shankar inches away from safety. (Image: AP)
Zampa went on to land a heavy double-blow on India as he dismissed both the heroes from the first ODI, Kedar Jadhav (11) and MS Dhoni (0), in the 33rd over. Kedar was caught at extra cover attempting his favourite inside-out lofted drive and Dhoni was sent back for a golden duck as he edged the ball straight to Khawaja at slip. India were down to 171/6 at the fall of Dhoni’s wicket. (Image: AP)
Zampa went on to land a heavy double-blow on India as he dismissed both the heroes from the first ODI, Kedar Jadhav (11) and MS Dhoni (0), in the 33rd over. Kedar was caught at extra cover attempting his favourite inside-out lofted drive and Dhoni was sent back for a golden duck as he edged the ball straight to Khawaja at slip. India were down to 171/6 at the fall of Dhoni’s wicket. (Image: AP)
Virat Kohli brought up his 40th ODI hundred in the 44th over off just 107 balls. He helped India add some much-needed runs before getting caught out at 116 off Cummins’ bowling in the 44th over. Cummins went on to castle Kuldeep Yadav in the same over. India’s tail couldn’t add much to the total as they were bowled out for 250 after 48.2 overs. (Image: AP)
Virat Kohli brought up his 40th ODI hundred in the 44th over off just 107 balls. He helped India add some much-needed runs before getting caught out at 116 off Cummins’ bowling in the 44th over. Cummins went on to castle Kuldeep Yadav in the same over. India’s tail couldn’t add much to the total as they were bowled out for 250 after 48.2 overs. (Image: AP)
Chasing a modest 250, Australia were off to a flying start with opener Finch and Usman Khawaja smashing 60 runs in first 10 overs. (Image: AP)
Chasing a modest 250, Australia were off to a flying start with openers Finch and Usman Khawaja smashing 60 runs in first 10 overs. (Image: AP)
After the fast start, India pulled Australia back with two quick wickets. Kuldeep Yadav first trapped Finch in front of the wickets following which Jadhav got Khawaja caught by Kohli caught at extra-cover. Finch and Khawaja made 37 and 38 respectively. Australia were reduced to 83/2. (Image: AP)
After the fast start, India pulled Australia back with two quick wickets. Kuldeep Yadav first trapped Finch in front of the wickets following which Jadhav got Khawaja caught by Kohli caught at extra-cover. Finch and Khawaja made 37 and 38 respectively. Australia were reduced to 83/2. (Image: AP)
Following the loss of their openers, Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb stitched together a 39-run partnership to steady the innings but their stand was broken by Jadeja in the 24th over. Marsh was caught behind trying to tickle the ball down to fine leg. Kuldeep Yadav then struck again as he castled Maxwell in the 29th over to reduce the Aussies to 132/4. Maxwell struggled to get going and managed just 4 off 18 balls. (Image: AP)
Following the loss of their openers, Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb stitched together a 39-run partnership to steady the innings but their stand was broken by Jadeja in the 24th over. Marsh was caught behind trying to tickle the ball down to fine leg. Kuldeep Yadav then struck again as he castled Maxwell in the 29th over to reduce the Aussies to 132/4. Maxwell struggled to get going and managed just 4 off 18 balls. (Image: AP)
Handscomb and Alex Carey combined to put 39 runs together before brilliance of Jadeja in the field helped India run-out Handscomb. (Image: AP)
Handscomb and Alex Carey combined to put 39 runs together before brilliance of Jadeja in the field helped India run-out Handscomb.  Kuldeep Yadav then bowled Carey out in the 45th over. Australia were 218/6 when Carey was dismissed. (Image: AP)
Stoinis kept Australia in the hunt as he completed his fifty in the 48th over. (Image: Reuters, Representational )
Stoinis kept Australia in the hunt as he completed his fifty in the 48th over. (Image: Reuters, Representational )
Jasprit Bumrah came in to bowl the 46th over as Australia needed 29 runs to win. Bumrah first bowled Coulter-Nile and then got Cummins caught to turn the tide in India's favour. Bumrah accounted for just one run and two wickets in that over. (Image: AP)
Jasprit Bumrah came in to bowl the 46th over as Australia needed 29 runs to win. Bumrah first bowled Coulter-Nile and then got Cummins caught to turn the tide in India's favour. Bumrah accounted for just one run and two wickets in that over. (Image: AP)
The match however went down till the last over with Australia needing 11 runs to win with two wickets in hand. The responsibility to bowl the last over was given to Shankar. The all-rounder first trapped Stoinis LBW on the very first delivery and then clean bowled Adam Zampa to win the match for India. (Image: AP)
The match however went down till the last over with Australia needing 11 runs to win with two wickets in hand. The responsibility to bowl the last over was given to Shankar. The all-rounder first trapped Stoinis LBW on the very first delivery and then clean bowled Adam Zampa to win the match for India. (Image: AP)
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 10:22 pm

