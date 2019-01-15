In Pics | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Marsh's ton helps Oz mount 298/9; Bhuvneshwar picks 4 wickets

Catch all the top moments from the second ODI between India and Australia being played at the Adelaide Oval Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Indian fans gathered at the Adelaide Oval to support their team ahead of the second ODI. Aussie skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat first. India made one change to the playing XI, handing Mohammed Siraj a debut in place of Khaleel Ahmed. Australia went into the match with the same playing XI which featured in the first ODI. (Image: AP) 2/6 Finch's woeful form with the bat continued as he was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the second time in the series. Finch went for a big shot but only to get clean bowled in the 7th over having made just 6 runs. Mohammed Shami struck in the next over as he got Alex Carey caught out to reduce Australia to 2/26. (Image: AP) 3/6 After losing both openers early, Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja brought some stability to the Australian innings with a 56-run partnership. The partnership ended thanks to some brilliant work by Ravindra Jadeja in the field. Khawaja tapped the ball towards point and set off for a quick single. Jadeja picked up the ball one-handed and fired a bullet throw to hit the stumps at the bowler’s end to send back Khawaja. (Image: AP) 4/6 Peter Handscomb provided good support to Shaun Marsh from the other end but was stumped thanks to a moment of brilliance from MS Dhoni. Handscomb went for a slog sweep off Jadeja in the 28th over but was beaten. Dhoni waited for his foot to drag outside the line before dislodging the wickets to dismiss Handscomb. (Image: AP) 5/6 Marsh continued to steer the Oz innings through the middle overs and followed his fifty in the first match with a century in this match. The Adelaide crowd acknowledged Marsh's effort with warm applause. (Image: AP) 6/6 Glenn Maxwell gave Marsh good company in the middle and played a cameo of 48 from 37 balls. The two engineered a 94-run stand before they both perished to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 48th over. Marsh returned to the pavilion after making 131 from 123 deliveries. Australia lost wickets in heap in the death overs and managed 298/9 in 50 overs. For India Bhuvnehswar stood out as he finished with 4/45 in his 10 overs. (Image: AP) First Published on Jan 15, 2019 12:41 pm