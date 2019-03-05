In Pics | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: India fight back as Australia lose openers in quick succession

Shankar looked in great touch as he scored a quick-fire 46 off just 41 balls including five 4’s and one 6. He stitched together an 81-run partnership with skipper Kohli. Shankar was unlucky to be dismissed run out in the 29th over. Zampa tossed up a delivery to Kohli who crunched it straight back, the bowler managed to get a finger on it before the ball crashed into the stumps with Shankar inches away from safety. (Image: AP)