In Pics | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Dhoni rediscovers his mojo, guides India to victory in final over

Virat Kohli was in sublime form and he stepped up to the occasion with a fighting century. He brought up his 100 off just 108 balls in the 43rd over. Kohli couldn’t take India home though as Richardson dismissed him in the very next over. The Indian skipper went for the big shot but only managed to find Maxwell at deep midwicket. India were down to 242/4 with 57 runs required off 38 balls at the fall of Kohli’s wicket. (Image: AP)