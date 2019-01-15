In Pics | IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Dhoni rediscovers his mojo, guides India to victory in final over

Catch all the top moments from the second ODI between India and Australia being played at the Adelaide Oval Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Indian fans gathered at the Adelaide Oval to support their team ahead of the second ODI. Aussie skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat first. India made one change to the playing XI, handing Mohammed Siraj a debut in place of Khaleel Ahmed. Australia went into the match with the same playing XI which featured in the first ODI. (Image: AP) 2/11 Finch's woeful form with the bat continued as he was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the second time in the series. Finch went for a big shot but only to get clean bowled in the 7th over having made just 6 runs. Mohammed Shami struck in the next over as he got Alex Carey caught out to reduce Australia to 2/26. (Image: AP) 3/11 After losing both openers early, Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja brought some stability to the Australian innings with a 56-run partnership. The partnership ended thanks to some brilliant work by Ravindra Jadeja in the field. Khawaja tapped the ball towards point and set off for a quick single. Jadeja picked up the ball one-handed and fired a bullet throw to hit the stumps at the bowler’s end to send back Khawaja. (Image: AP) 4/11 Peter Handscomb provided good support to Shaun Marsh from the other end but was stumped thanks to a moment of brilliance from MS Dhoni. Handscomb went for a slog sweep off Jadeja in the 28th over but was beaten. Dhoni waited for his foot to drag outside the line before dislodging the wickets to dismiss Handscomb. (Image: AP) 5/11 Marsh continued to steer the Oz innings through the middle overs and followed his fifty in the first match with a century in this match. The Adelaide crowd acknowledged Marsh's effort with warm applause. (Image: AP) 6/11 Glenn Maxwell gave Marsh good company in the middle and played a cameo of 48 from 37 balls. The two engineered a 94-run stand before they both perished to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 48th over. Marsh returned to the pavilion after making 131 from 123 deliveries. Australia lost wickets in a heap in the death overs and finished with 298/9 in 50 overs. For India Bhuvneshwar stood out as he finished with 4/45 in his 10 overs. (Image: AP) 7/11 Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan got India off to a quick start with a 47-run partnership. Dhawan did the bulk of the scoring adding 32 off 28 balls before throwing away his wicket in the 8th over. He mistimed a shot off Jason Behrendorff’s bowling sending it high up in the air and Usman Khawaja made no mistake taking the catch at mid-off. (Image: AP) 8/11 Similar to the first ODI, Rohit Sharma started slowly before picking up the pace. He scored 43 off 52 balls before losing his wicket in the 18th over. Rohit went for a big shot off Marcus Stoinis’ bowling but only managed to find Peter Handscomb at deep forward square. India were down to 101/2 at the fall of Rohit’s wicket. (Image: AP) 9/11 Following Rohit’s dismissal, Ambati Rayudu shared a 59-run partnership with Kohli. The Indian no. 4 however, never looked comfortable at the crease and was finally dismissed in the 31st over. Rayudu mistimed a shot off Glenn Maxwell’s bowling, holing out to Stoinis at deep midwicket. (Image: AP) 10/11 Virat Kohli was in sublime form and he stepped up to the occasion with a fighting century. He brought up his 100 off just 108 balls in the 43rd over. Kohli couldn’t take India home though as Richardson dismissed him in the very next over. The Indian skipper went for the big shot but only managed to find Maxwell at deep midwicket. India were down to 242/4 with 57 runs required off 38 balls at the fall of Kohli’s wicket. (Image: AP) 11/11 Dinesh Karthik chipped in with a brilliant cameo of 25 off 14 deliveries to take India closer to victory. However, the winning runs came from the willow of India’s former captain. Dhoni answered his critics in style with an unbeaten 55 off 54 balls to take India home. With 7 runs needed off the final over, Dhoni hit Behrendorff for a six off the very first ball to put the result beyond doubt. India won the match by 6 wickets with 4 balls remaining to level the series 1-1. (Image: AP) First Published on Jan 15, 2019 05:15 pm